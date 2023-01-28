Kate ‘absolutely determined’ to change attitudes to early years development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate ‘absolutely determined’ to change attitudes to early years development

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 10:31 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 1:17 am
Kate’s early years campaign launches this week (Alastair Grant/PA)
Kate's early years campaign launches this week (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Princess of Wales has said she is “absolutely determined” to change attitudes to the development of children during the early years of their lives.

Kate’s awareness-raising campaign, “highlighting the critical importance” of a person’s first five years in shaping their adult life, will be launched by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this week.

In an open letter released on Saturday evening, she urged people to think about how they make the world a “more supportive and loving place” for children.

Kate with children at St John’s Church of England School in Bethnal Green (Kensington Palace/PA)

Kate wrote: “During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time of our lives.  Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives.

“It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life.  It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.

“But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.

“I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that.

“It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become.”

Kate said the campaign has the support of science and research experts, as well as notable faces from music, sport and television.

It is hoped they will help find ways to give generations of children the best start in life.

She added: “We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood.  They really are years like no other in our lives.

“I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.

“Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future.”

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said: “The Princess of Wales is absolutely right to highlight the need for greater recognition of the importance of the early years.

“There is a wealth of research that shows that the first five years of a child’s life are critical to their long-term learning and development, and yet all too often in this country, education policy – and funding – is focused on the school years and beyond, while our vital early education sector remains overlooked and undervalued.

“We are hugely grateful to the Princess of Wales for using her platform to raise awareness of the need for action on this important issue – and hope that policymakers might just finally sit up and listen.”

