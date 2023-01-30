Introducing routine chickenpox jabs for children ‘could end risky pox parties’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Introducing routine chickenpox jabs for children ‘could end risky pox parties’

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 12:05 am
A child infected with chickenpox (Alamy/PA)
A child infected with chickenpox (Alamy/PA)

Adding a chickenpox jab to the NHS childhood vaccination schedule could end risky pox parties, experts have said.

New research suggests that about three-quarters of parents would support routine immunisation against chickenpox during childhood.

The findings, published in the journal Vaccine, is based on survey results from about 600 parents assessing their attitudes to the jab.

The researchers said making chickenpox jab routinely available would mean parents will no longer need to expose their children to “chicken pox parties”.

Study author Dr Sue Sherman, reader in psychology at Keele University, said: “Although chickenpox is usually a mild illness, for some individuals it can be a severe illness, requiring hospitalisation and rarely in children, resulting in death.

“Our research suggests that the majority of parents would be willing to have the vaccine for their children.”

Chickenpox is caused by a virus known as varicella zoster.

In most cases symptoms are mild, with spots, high temperature and headaches.

But occasionally there are severe side effects, such as bacterial infections, pneumonia and swelling in the brain.

Children who have recently had chickenpox are also more likely to develop serious forms of Group A Strep infection.

Several countries such as the US, Japan, Australia, Canada include chickenpox vaccine in their routine childhood vaccination programmes.

In the UK it is not part of NHS childhood immunisations but is available to those who demonstrate a clinical need – such as healthy people not immune to chickenpox who are in close contact with someone with a weakened immune system.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is considering whether to recommend adding chickenpox vaccination to the schedule.

The research, funded by a British Psychological Society undergraduate bursary, showed that of those questioned, 74% said they were likely to accept the jab for their child if it was introduced, while only 18.3% said they were unlikely to, and 7.7% said they were unsure.

Protection from complications of chickenpox, trust in the vaccine and healthcare professionals, and wanting their child to avoid their personal experience of chickenpox were some of the reasons cited by parents for accepting the chickenpox vaccine.

Those who were unlikely to accept it said their reasons included chickenpox not being a serious illness, having concerns about side effects, and their belief that it is preferable to catch chickenpox as a child rather than as an adult.

Study co-author Helen Bedford, professor of children’s health at University College London (UCL), said: “Adding chickenpox vaccine to the schedule will ensure that children are protected against the infection.

“However, some parents may have concerns about their child having an additional vaccine.

“They can be reassured that chickenpox vaccine has been used for many years around the world and has a good safety record.”

She also said that deliberately exposing children to the virus is not advisable and has the risk of severe disease.

Prof Bedford said: “As chickenpox is more serious for adults, parents sometimes deliberately expose their children to chicken pox to make sure they catch the infection while they are young.

“This is sometimes done at ‘chickenpox parties’.

“However, this is not to be recommended because some children exposed in this way may have a severe attack of the infection.

“The introduction of a vaccine would mean that parents no longer felt they needed to expose their children to chicken pox in this way.”

Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the JCVI, who was not involved in the study, said the results indicate “an encouragingly high level of interest and engagement with the idea of varicella vaccine”.

He added that it was “important to caveat with all the usual bias problems that beset survey studies” where “people who respond to surveys are not an average or typical sample”.

Prof Finn said: “To be clear that, even if they were, the opinions they express in a survey are not likely to accurately predict how they would behave in the context of being offered the vaccine in a national programme.”

Prof Finn said that as a member of the JCVI’s varicella sub-committee, he is not in a position to comment on a routine chickenpox vaccine as decisions have not yet been finalised and announced.

