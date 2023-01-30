Ai Weiwei on exhibiting 30-year collection from Stone Age tools to Lego bricks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ai Weiwei on exhibiting 30-year collection from Stone Age tools to Lego bricks

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 11:17 am
Ai Weiwei (Design Museum/PA)
Ai Weiwei (Design Museum/PA)

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has said his forthcoming collection-based exhibition at the Design Museum in London tells more of a story about the past and present than any antique.

Hundreds of thousands of objects, which have been collected by Weiwei since the 1990s as part of his ongoing fascination with artefacts and traditional craftsmanship, will be at the heart of the exhibition in a series of five expansive “fields” which put the objects in the context of demolition and urban development in China.

At the launch of the exhibition titled Ai Weiwei: Making Sense, the contemporary artist said: “Collecting certainly played a big role in my practice… what has been left in the past is an important measure or factor – normally I call it evidence – to support my new identity.

“By doing that it takes a long time, and it takes a long time to be conscious how that would benefit my understanding of contemporary life.

“Collecting is a process of learning. I think that time and accumulation is (a) very important act of the way I collect because it’s persistent. (It has) taken me about 30 years.

“(It’s) only when you collect so much that you start to imagine humans and society and the behaving of society because it tells much more unthinkable stories than just one single antique.”

Artist and activist Weiwei, best known for working on the design of Beijing’s Olympic stadium and filling the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall with hand-crafted porcelain sunflower seeds in 2010, is an outspoken critic of China’s human rights record.

The exhibition includes thousands of fragments from Weiwei’s porcelain sculptures which were destroyed when his studio was demolished by the Chinese state in 2018.

He said: “It still doesn’t make any sense why they had to do it besides they just wanted to do something to punish me, but punish me for what as an artist?

“They’re punishing individualism, they’re punishing freedom of speech, they’re punishing anybody trying to make a question or argument about their legitimacy.

“Of course you feel sad when your studio is being destroyed because the place is like a nest for a bird. But I kept all those fragments and I think it may serve some purpose.

“I always can look from a distance – I am just part of the larger image, and that’s why I kept it.”

The exhibition will also feature 1,600 tools from the Stone Age; 200,000 porcelain spouts crafted by hand during the Song Dynasty; an estimated 100,000 cannon balls from the Song Dynasty which were discovered in a moat; and Lego bricks which Weiwei began working with in 2014 to produce portraits of political prisoners.

Lego briefly stopped working with the artist as a result but a response from social media led to donations from the public and it is these donated bricks which will be presented for the first time as a fully-formed artwork at the exhibition, which runs from April 7 to July 30.

Weiwei said having the objects laid on the floor as part of the exhibition was the “best solution” to avoid creating obstacles and allow the audience to “easily look at the details” of each object while viewing the exhibition as a whole.

Speaking about how humans are losing touch with the way things are made, he said: “I think the industrial revolution impact is that it reduced human effort on design to replace humans’ handy effort.

“In some sense we are much more advanced, but in a certain sense we are less understanding of the emotions, sensitivity and how the touch of texture or smell made by hand relating to (the) human body, all those (things) are disappearing very fast.”

Lego bricks
Lego bricks in the Ai Weiwei: Making Sense exhibition (Design Museum/PA)

It is the artist’s biggest UK show in eight years and features dozens of objects and artworks from throughout his career exploring tensions, including his Han Dynasty urn emblazoned with a Coca-Cola logo which epitomises these clashes.

Highlights also include a number of Weiwei’s objects transforming something useful into something useless, including a worker’s hard hat cast in glass and a sculpture of an iPhone cut out of a jade axe-head.

There are also works that refer to the Covid-19 pandemic, with three toilet paper sculptures on display shown in the context of China’s rapidly changing urban landscape which Weiwei has documented through photographic and film works.

Ai Weiwei: Making Sense will feature large-scale works installed outside the exhibition gallery in the museum’s free-to-enter spaces as well as outside the building, including a piece titled Coloured House featuring the timber frame of a house that once belonged to a prosperous family in Zhejiang province in eastern China during the early Qing Dynasty.

Weiwei has painted the frame with industrial colours and installed it on crystal bases, and it is the first time it has been seen in the UK.

Weiwei
Ai Weiwei’s Coloured House (Design Museum/PA)

He said: “We are focused on a very specific concept, design, so I had to think how I use the space as a total one rather than divided ones.

“In my exhibition I always try and go back to the original architecture structure and design to maximise the possibility of the modern space with the audience.”

Justin McGuirk, chief curator at the Design Museum and curator of Ai Weiwei: Making Sense, said: “Ai Weiwei’s ‘fields’ are extraordinary, and they tell a story of human ingenuity that spans millennia. The fields are a meditation on value – on histories and skills that have been forgotten, and on the tension between the industrial and the hand-made.

“Their scale is unsettling and moving, and, in trying to make sense of these works, the visitor is challenged to think about what we value and what we destroy.”

Design Museum director and chief executive Tim Marlow said: “Ai Weiwei is one of the most compelling artists and activists working today, but his practice is profoundly pluralistic, encompassing film, architecture, design and collecting.

“This exhibition is, therefore, long overdue and I’m proud that the Design Museum is the first institution to frame the work of Ai Weiwei through the lens of architecture and design and to collaborate in new ways with one of the great creative forces of the 21st century to date.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Ryan Duncan goes close during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Readers' letters: 'Pathetic' Dons, teachers strikes and Sturgeon's popularity
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented