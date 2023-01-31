Almost a quarter of drivers say seat belt laws are too soft – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Almost a quarter of drivers say seat belt laws are too soft – survey

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 12:05 am
Nearly a quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seat belt are too lenient, a new survey suggests (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Nearly a quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seat belt are too lenient, a new survey suggests (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)

Nearly a quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seat belt are too lenient, a new survey suggests.

Some 24% of 1,800 UK motorists polled for the RAC said the existing maximum penalty in Britain of a £500 fine is not strong enough.

More than two-thirds (69%) of those people think offenders should receive at least three points on their licence as well as a fine.

Drivers can lose their licence if they get 12 or more points within three years.

The results of the survey were released on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of a law coming into force requiring drivers to wear seat belts.

The poll indicated that 68% of drivers believe the person behind the wheel of a vehicle should be responsible for ensuring all their passengers wear seat belts.

UK drivers are currently only required to ensure themselves and children under the age of 14 are buckled up, with older passengers responsible for being secured.

Four percent of respondents admitted having driven without a seat belt in the previous 12 months, with 22% of these saying they do not belt up on at least half of journeys.

Seat belts are a legal requirement for all vehicle occupants, with a few exemptions, such as a driver who is reversing; a vehicle being used for police, fire or rescue services; or a delivery driver travelling no more than 50 metres between stops.

Almost half (48%) of people questioned said compliance with the rules could improve if offenders were sent on dedicated courses similar to speed awareness classes, while 36% were in favour of either more police on the roads or the use of camera-based technology to detect whether seat belts are being worn.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “Today’s anniversary provides the ideal moment for the Government to show it’s serious about improving safety on our roads and put an action plan in place for getting more of us to buckle up in the first place.

“For most people, getting into a car and putting on a seat belt is second nature but it’s obvious more needs to be done to get those who haven’t developed this habit to change their ways.

“Our research shows drivers are clearly supportive of greater penalties, which we know the Government is considering.

“But, arguably, toughening the law isn’t enough: drivers need to think there’s a good chance of being caught in the first place.”

AA Charitable Trust director Edmund King said: “The humble seat belt is arguably one of the greatest road safety inventions, but they are pointless unless people wear them.

“A fine for not wearing a seat belt simply isn’t enough and we will continue to push for greater Government focus on what interventions can be usefully instigated to ensure improved compliance with this life-saving law.

“This could include penalty points for all legal-age car occupants caught not wearing a seatbelt.”

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show the proportion of car occupants killed in crashes on Britain’s roads who were not wearing a seat belt reached 30% in 2021, the most in records dating back to 2013.

In a written response to a parliamentary question published in October 2022, then-transport minister Katherine Fletcher described the figure as “unacceptably high” and said the DfT was “considering options to tackle this including the potential merits of introducing penalty points”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police after he was spotted not wearing a seat belt in an Instagram video he filmed while travelling as a passenger in a moving car during a visit to the county on January 19.

Drivers caught not wearing a seat belt in Northern Ireland face a fine of up to £500 and three penalty points.

– The RAC commissioned research agency Online95 to carry out the survey earlier this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented