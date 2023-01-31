Potential knock-on effect of striking teachers on nurseries ‘quite serious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Potential knock-on effect of striking teachers on nurseries ‘quite serious’

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 10:07 am
The planned teachers’ strike could have “quite a serious knock-on effect” for nurseries, says a charity (John Stillwell/PA)
The planned teachers’ strike could have “quite a serious knock-on effect” for nurseries as staff may struggle to find childcare, a charity has said.

Director of policy at the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Jonathan Broadbery told the PA news agency early years settings “might not be able to take all the children that they planned to” when teachers strike.

Walkouts by teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England and Wales will take place on Wednesday – the first of seven days of strikes in February and March – after talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan failed to find a resolution.

Mr Broadbery said he was concerned about the potential long-term impact on nurseries should the dispute not be resolved.

Speaking about the potential impact on early years settings, Mr Broadbery said: “We know that the vast majority of the workforce in nurseries and early years is female – and if there are problems with children not being able to go to school, research over Covid shows it maybe falls to the working mums rather than working dads to look after the children who can’t go to school.

“So there will be quite a serious knock-on effect to the early years workforce if schools do have to close.

“It will have a big knock-on effect for parents even of younger children – but I know nurseries will be doing all they can to keep services open.”

Questioned on what he thought nurseries would have to do to cope with the impact of the strikes, Mr Broadbery told PA: “What’s most likely is they’ll have to move people’s working patterns or provide extra cover for staff who might not be able to work if their school is closed.

“Some nurseries do provide after-school clubs – so obviously if children aren’t going to school then they might not be able to run those clubs as well.

“I think it will be a case of, like for so many people, juggling who can be in – but unlike office staff … for early years you have to be present in the nursery to count in the legal ratios and things like that.

“So if they do have a significant number of staff off in a particularly hard-hit local area for example, then they might not be able to take all the children that they planned to that day.”

Addressing whether parents of nursery children should be worried about the strikes, Mr Broadbery said: “First and foremost, parents who are worried about a potential childcare nightmare, they should be reassured that nurseries will be doing all they can to stay open.

“If they do have out-of-school care services, they will be doing what they can in conjunction with the school to offer those where the school does stay open.

“One thing we know could happen is if a parent has to take a day off work because a school-age child is affected by the strikes, then they might also decide to take a younger sibling out of nursery.

“So it’s just important that they speak to the nurseries about that so that they can plan for the childcare that they will be delivering on those strike days.”

Nursery stock pictures
Asked if he was concerned about the potential long-term impact of the strikes on nurseries, Mr Broadbery said: “Absolutely yes, because nurseries and early-year providers are themselves a crucial part of children’s educational opportunities and their learning.

“There’s a lot of important things that need to happen between an early-years setting and schools – things like transitions into reception classes are really important for those children.

“It will make it much more difficult to for these settings to help those children and help them progress.”

