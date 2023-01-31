Eva Green says it was ‘humiliating’ to have her WhatsApp messages read in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eva Green says it was ‘humiliating’ to have her WhatsApp messages read in court

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 1:18 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:02 pm
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Actress Eva Green said it was “very humiliating” to have her WhatsApp messages read in her High Court battle with a production company over a failed sci-fi film.

The Casino Royale star, 42, was due to play the lead role in A Patriot, but the production collapsed in October 2019.

She is suing production company White Lantern Film, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the abandoned project despite its cancellation.

White Lantern Film is bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production, made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations “incompatible” with the movie’s budget.

In text messages used in White Lantern Film’s claim, Ms Green is said to refer to one of the film’s executive producers, Jake Seal, as a “devious sociopath”, “pure vomit” and “a liar and a mad man”.

Ms Green’s barrister, Edmund Cullen KC, previously told the High Court in London the case is “designed to paint my client as a diva to win headlines and damage her reputation”.

Eva Green (Yui Mok/PA)
Eva Green (PA)

On the second day of Ms Green’s evidence on Tuesday, Max Mallin KC, for White Lantern Film, asked the actress about a message in which she called Mr Seal “evil” and said she had to “get out” of the film.

Denying she meant she was withdrawing from the project, Ms Green replied: “If I really wanted to pull out, I would have asked my agent to do so in a legal way.”

“Are you accustomed to simply lying in casual WhatsApp messages?” Mr Mallin asked.

Ms Green said she had a “very direct way of saying things”.

She said: “I was not expecting to have my WhatsApp messages exposed in court. It’s very humiliating.

“Sometimes you say things you don’t mean.

“You say you hate a person and you say, ‘I’m going to kill this person’.

“Are you going to kill this person? No. It’s a cry from the heart.”

Daniel Craig (Suzan Moore/PA)
Daniel Craig (PA)

The French actress then referenced comments made by her Casino Royale co-star and former James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

She said: “Daniel Craig said, ‘I would rather slash my wrists than do another Bond movie’. He did honour his contract and did another Bond movie and didn’t slash his wrists.”

The British star, 54, made the comment in a 2015 interview after breaking a leg filming his penultimate 007 movie Spectre.

Mr Craig later accepted he appeared “ungrateful” but said the remark was made in jest.

The actress told the court while she did not want to work with Mr Seal and his team, she would not have broken her contract.

Ms Green said she was not called to the studio for rehearsals or stunt training, describing it as “so strange” and later “absurd with a capital a”.

She said: “If I had been called to set, I would have done this film even though it would have been a disaster.”

“I would have done this cheap B movie because it was in my contract,” she added.

She later denied undermining the production, telling the court: “I didn’t have to do anything to make the film fail… they made it fail on their own with their incompetence.”

Ms Green has said she had hoped it would be possible for her to acquire the script rights – in return for her forgoing her fee – so the film could be made elsewhere with a different team.

But she said she knew she would have no choice but to go ahead with the film otherwise.

In her written evidence to the court, the actress said: “I couldn’t imagine abandoning the film as it would have been like abandoning my baby. It still feels that way.”

Eva Green legal action
Eva Green arrives at the Rolls Building, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During the first day of her evidence, on Monday, the court was told Ms Green described potential crew members under Mr Seal’s plans as “shitty peasants… from Hampshire”.

Asked about her use of the phrase, the actress said: “I have nothing against peasants… I wanted to work with a high-quality crew who just wanted to be paid standard industry rates.”

The court also heard that in a message to her agent, Ms Green said: “I am very worried, they are super weak and stupid.”

Mr Mallin suggested the message was “presumably” about producer Adam Merrifield and writer and director Dan Pringle.

Ms Green replied: “I don’t know … it’s my Frenchness coming out sometimes.”

She added: “Sometimes you say things you don’t actually mean. Of course they are not weak and stupid.”

Ms Green finished her evidence on Tuesday, with Mr Merrifield due to continue his evidence on Thursday.

A ruling on the case is expected at a later date.

