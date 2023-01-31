Vengeful double killer guilty of cutting throats of girlfriend and associate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vengeful double killer guilty of cutting throats of girlfriend and associate

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 2:47 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 4:25 pm
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles (Family Handouts/PA)
Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles (Family Handouts/PA)

A “warped and angry” killer has been found guilty of cutting the throats of his girlfriend and an associate within weeks of being released from jail.

Lee Peacock, 50, was out to “punish” his partner Sharon Pickles, 46, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, during a two-day violent spree through Westminster in August 2021, the Old Bailey heard.

The self-confessed burglar and thief tried to turn the 4cm-long knife on himself when police tracked him down to a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal after a five-day manhunt.

Peacock, who had only been released from prison on June 4 2021, admitted killing the pair he claimed were having a relationship while he was in jail, but denied it was murder.

He claimed the death of his “other half” was a “pure accident” and that Mr Ashmore “went mental” and punched him in the head after Peacock confessed to killing Ms Pickles.

Westminster stabbings
Sharon Pickles (Family/PA)

A jury retired at the Old Bailey on Tuesday and deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes to find Peacock guilty of the double murder.

Prosecutor Edward Brown KC read out extracts of statements from the victims’ loved ones.

Ms Pickles’ father David, who lost his wife in 2019, said his daughter’s death so soon afterwards had left him “numb” and unable to celebrate Christmas because he believed she was “not at rest and had no peace”.

Mr Pickles, who had travelled from the north of England to attend the trial in London, said: “I miss her more than words can describe.”

Mr Ashmore’s sister Clare Ashmore said: “The world has lost one of the good ones and our family and loved ones have lost the best.”

She said his life was “cruelly put out by someone who gave no thought or care about his actions”.

Mr Brown said the killings were committed while Peacock was out on licence.

The defendant had a background of drugs and a “significant criminal history”, although it was not consistent with a history of offences of violence, the prosecutor said.

Mr Justice Murray adjourned sentencing until Wednesday morning.

During the trial, Mr Brown KC had described Peacock’s actions as “cold-blooded” and “determined”.

On the evening of August 19 2021, Peacock’s father had alerted police that his son had visited him and confessed to being a killer.

Jurors heard he had turned up at the property with Ms Pickles’s kitten in his rucksack.

Officers went to Ms Pickles’s home in Marylebone and found her body wrapped up and hidden under a bed, with a signed confession nearby.

In the note, Peacock wrote that Ms Pickles was “meant to live” and he had sworn “revenge” against those who took advantage while he was in jail.

Jurors viewed CCTV images of the last sighting of Ms Pickles outside her flat and footage of Peacock coming and going on a bicycle.

Later on August 19, the defendant was captured on CCTV walking with Mr Ashmore towards his Westminster flat, then leaving alone 15 minutes later.

Westminster stabbings
Clinton Ashmore was found dead at his flat in Westminster in August 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two hours later, Mr Ashmore was discovered dead by friends, having suffered multiple cutting injuries.

Both victims died from similar knife wounds to the neck.

The injury to Ms Pickles suggested the 4cm knife had been plunged in to the hilt and Mr Ashmore had nine knife wounds.

Peacock and the kitten were eventually located on August 25 on a houseboat moored on the Grand Union Canal in central London.

When officers arrived, Peacock tried to cut his own neck before being restrained.

More notes confessing to the murders and explaining the reasons for them were found in his pocket and the clothes he was wearing were seized.

After being treated in hospital, Peacock gave a “chilling” account, saying he had used the same knife in both killings and the attempt on his own life.

He said he had argued with Ms Pickles about her seeing someone while he was in prison.

He said he lashed out with the knife after Ms Pickles laughed at his plan to kill whoever she had been with.

He also wanted to kill others who exploiting Ms Pickles, he said.

Giving evidence in his trial, Peacock insisted he was “not a monster” and he never intended to harm either of his victims.

But Mr Brown told him: “You committed two terrible murders with your warped and angry mind, that’s the reality and you confessed to two terrible murders, didn’t you?

“You were determined to punish Sharon Pickles and you were determined to punish Clinton Ashmore.

“You intended nothing less that to kill each of them, didn’t you?”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Lee Peacock had recently been released from prison and was determined to blame others for his partner, Sharon, having moved on with her life while he was incarcerated. He was ruthless, murderous and had decided he was going to kill people.

“Peacock is a violent and murderous individual who has taken the lives of two people for no better reason than satisfying his own craving for violence.

“His not guilty plea meant that the families of the victims had to endure the anguish of hearing the horrific details of his offences in court. My thoughts are with them all today.”

