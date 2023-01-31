Queen Consort visits Grenadier Guards for first time as battalion colonel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Consort visits Grenadier Guards for first time as battalion colonel

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 4:22 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 4:24 pm
The Queen Consort, in her role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Alistair Grant/PA)
The Queen Consort, in her role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards (Alistair Grant/PA)

The Queen Consort delighted Grenadier Guards soldiers on Tuesday when she visited them for the first time since being appointed as the battalion’s colonel.

Camilla became colonel of the celebrated battalion, whose troops are famous for wearing bearskin hats on ceremonial duties, in December 2022.

The senior royal presented medals to 10 soldiers, who had been hand-picked for their exceptional service while deployed in Iraq last year – as well as two loyal soldiers being honoured for length of service, at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

On arrival, she was greeted by Major General James Bowder, Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Johnson, Major James Gatehouse and Warrant Officer Dean Bailey, before being briefed in private by Lt Col Johnson in the officers’ mess on the battalion’s recent deployments and plans for the next year.

She then spoke to around 30 officers at a small reception where Lt Col Johnson, the commanding officer, presented a champagne toast to celebrate her first visit.

Royal visit to Lille Barracks
The Queen Consort meets members of the 1st Battalion during a visit to Lille Barracks in Aldershot (Alistair Grant/PA)

She said: “Thank you very much, it has been a pleasure to be here. I look forward to seeing a lot more of you in the future.”

Camilla then posed for a photo on the steps of the officers’ mess where she joked with Second Lieutenant Archie Deninson-Smith, 24, who helped recreate a famous photo taken with the late Duke of Edinburgh when he was colonel.

He told PA news agency: “She was just asking if I was okay and then she asked why the two junior officers were on the floor. It was a nod to recreating that picture. We explained why it was.”

Earlier, after meeting her in the reception, he told PA: “She was incredibly charming and it was very humbling. She was very interested and engaged, and willing to talk to everyone. We are really, really honoured to have her as our new colonel.”

Later, in the sergeants’ mess, she presented a Long Service and Good Conduct Medal to Sergeant Scott Howcroft and a medal bar marking an additional 10 years service to Colour Sergeant Colin Fiddy’s existing Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

She then presented operational service medals to 10 officers and soldiers to honour their efforts in Iraq as their proud families and loved ones watched on.

They explained how all troops in the battalion get the medal, but bosses hand-picked the 10 who would be given one by Camilla to mark their outstanding service when they were deployed in the country.

Royal visit to Lille Barracks
The Queen Consort speaks to soldiers after presenting medals (Alistair Grant/PA)

In Iraq, members of the battalion helped protect members of the UK army and its allies who were mentoring Kurdish troops in Irbil.

Lance Corporal Jamie McCulloch, 34 – who was one of those given a medal by Camilla, told PA: “It was very special as it is the first time I have met any member of the royal family. She was very friendly and seemed genuinely interested in who we were, and she met my parents which was very kind of her.

“She said ‘thank you for what you do’, your service and for doing a good job.

“They very kindly put forward people who had done a very good job out there. It was interesting and actually pretty steady in Iraq and we got to see Irbil.

“My parents Gill and Nick seem very proud and are very happy to be here. They were very pleased that Camilla spoke to them and she seemed very interested in where they are from and what they do.”

Lt Col Johnson told PA: “She was wonderful and it was a very special moment for us to introduce our new colonel.

“We found out in early January and were excited that she wanted to come and see us so quickly.

“Medallic recognition for service to our people is incredibly important.”

The battalion will be extensively involved in the King’s coronation as well as continuing with overseas deployments this year.

