‘Lots of tears’ when vaccine was produced, scientist says while receiving MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Lots of tears’ when vaccine was produced, scientist says while receiving MBE

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 4:58 pm
Dr Melanie Ivarsson (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dr Melanie Ivarsson (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A scientist who worked to produce the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has said there were “lots of tears” when her team realised that they had produced an effective jab.

Dr Melanie Ivarsson, who received an MBE from the King at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, said the group of researchers she led initially had “no idea” whether the vaccine they created world work.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Dr Ivarsson, chief development officer at Moderna, revealed her team had sprung into action in early 2020, fearing the then-novel coronavirus outbreak in China could develop into a global pandemic.

“As scientists, we realised in January 2020 that a global pandemic was likely to happen,” she said.

“I joined Moderna on February 3 2020, the day that the company decided to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

“The company had never run a large-scale clinical trial for a vaccine, or ever manufactured or commercialised a single product, so we had to start completely from scratch.

“We had to find a way to produce 10 years’ worth of vaccine development in 10 months.”

“It was an incredible experience. We were working incredibly long hours, seven days a week. There were only 600 people in the entire company but we pulled together to make the impossible happen.

“We’ve gone on to produce not just that first Covid-19 vaccine but also variant vaccines, and have manufactured over a billion doses, which is just incredible for such a small company.

“This just goes to show what we can do as a team when we need to do it.”

Coronavirus – Sat Feb 13, 2021
The Moderna vaccine (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dr Ivarsson recalled the emotional day when the results from Moderna’s vaccine trials were announced.

She said: “The day we got our efficacy results was a Sunday in November, when we presented our clinical data to an independent committee.

“We all dialled in that morning to receive the results, and we really had no idea whether we had made a breakthrough or not, because MRNA technology is completely new.

“When we were told the vaccine was over 94% effective, there were a lot of tears and there was a lot of happiness.”

Dr Ivarsson received her PhD from the University of Bristol. She worked around the clock to lead her company’s clinical trials in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US.

Speaking about her company’s future work on vaccines, Dr Ivarsson said: “The UK has been absolutely incredible in its approach to Covid-19. This is why Moderna has decided to make the UK its second home for research and development, because of its excellent ecosystem.”

“We take our global health mission incredibly seriously, and believe in equity of access,” she added, explaining that not all countries have had full access to coronavirus vaccines yet.

“We are currently working on ways to create a refrigerator-stable version of our vaccine so that it can be deployed in developing countries, where coronavirus jabs are still not yet widely available.

“We also need to be able to increase our manufacturing volume and are reviewing our distribution networks.

“We also have a global health programme where we have committed to tackle the 15 biggest health threats by 2025. That involves developing vaccines against diseases such as malaria and Ebola.”

Dr Ivarsson said she hopes to set an example for future female scientists and researchers across the world.

She added: “I hope that women and girls consider going into science, technology, engineering or maths or into research when they’re thinking about their future careers.

“There is no reason why we can’t be just as successful in these areas, but we need to see other women do it to feel confident.

“I would be very proud if the fact that I received an MBE today inspires women and girls to consider careers in vaccine research.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Fife Keith pavilion enters last chance saloon in bid to find community group to…
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Boss illegally employed asylum seekers at Aberdeen Chinese takeaways

Editor's Picks

Most Commented