Man dies after being stabbed in Bristol park

A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called to Castle Park around 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a man being stabbed.

A man in his 30s was found injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

A man has died following an assault in Castle Park yesterday (Tuesday 31 January). A cordon is in place in the park after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound. If you have any information, please call 101.https://t.co/4BYav1mmzA — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 1, 2023

The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed and police are still working to trace his next of kin.

A cordon remains in place in the area while officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference 5223024599.