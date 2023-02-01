Girl, four, mauled to death by dog was a ‘very happy child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl, four, mauled to death by dog was a ‘very happy child’

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:12 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:19 pm
Police at the scene in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where a four-year-old girl died in a dog attack (Joe Giddens/PA)
A four-year-old girl savaged to death by a dog in a back garden was a “very happy child”, a neighbour has said.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The youngster, named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene and the dog has been destroyed, the force said.

The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back garden and a uniformed officer and marked police van at the front of the property.

Officers in white forensic suits worked at the scene, and were seen entering the house in the afternoon.

Floral tributes to the youngster have begun to pile up outside the house, with one of them reading: “Alice!! Fly high with the angels little one. The whole community will miss your smile. Our thoughts are with the whole family, especially her mum.”

Nobody else was hurt in the attack and the child’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

No arrests have been made, the force added.

Dog attack in Milton Keynes
Neighbour Rita Matthews, 36, said she would see the girl while walking her own daughter to school.

“I know the girl. It’s so sad to hear that news,” she said.

“She was always holding her mummy’s hand on the way back.

“It’s so sad we’re not going to see the girl again and I pray all the best to her mum to get her strength back.”

Mother-of-four Ms Matthews described the youngster as a “happy little girl, very happy”.

She added: “She would say ‘Bye, auntie’, and I would say ‘Bye, little girl’.

“You know kids, playing around.”

Dog attack in Milton Keynes
Police Superintendent Matt Bullivant said the dog was “humanely” destroyed “in order to ensure public safety” after the girl’s “absolutely tragic” death.

“I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues,” he said.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.”

He asked people to respect the privacy of the family involved, adding: “It is impossible to imagine what they must be going through at the moment.”

Dog attack in Milton Keynes
Donna Fuller, a ward councillor for Woughton Community Council, said the area has a “tight-knit community, predominantly families”.

She added there is “such a sense of shock” and it is an “awful situation”.

She said a vigil will be held at Grand Union Vineyard Church, Netherfield Campus, across the road from the house, at 7pm on Wednesday to “enable the community to come together and draw strength from each other”.

She added: “It will send a strong message to the family that we are thinking of them.”

Anyone with information about the attack has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 20230131-1546.

Alternatively, people can make a report online or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

