‘Walter Mitty’ fraudster and sidekick jailed for murder of businesswoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Walter Mitty’ fraudster and sidekick jailed for murder of businesswoman

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 11:38 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 12:08 pm
Louise Kam was strangled with a hairdryer cord and dumped in a wheelie bin (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Louise Kam was strangled with a hairdryer cord and dumped in a wheelie bin (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A “Walter Mitty” fraudster and his sidekick have been jailed for at least 35 years for murdering a 71-year-old businesswoman in a £4.6 million scam to plunder her life savings.

Louise Kam, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, was strangled with a hairdryer cord and dumped in a wheelie bin after being lured to a three-bedroom house she owned in Barnet, north London, on July 26, 2021.

Chef Kusai Al-Jundi, 25, and delivery driver Mohamed El-Abboud, 28, were found guilty of her murder and jailed for life on Wednesday.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed each of them a minimum term of 35 years in custody.

The judge had told how Al-Jundi had been described by another woman he had tricked as a Walter Mitty character.

He said: “From the time you were first put in touch with Louise Kam earlier in 2021, Al-Jundi you told her lie after lie.

“You claimed to be a person of means with the backing of a multi-millionaire girlfriend who was going to fund the acquisition of her properties at a level in excess of the market value, so that Louise could provide homes for her two sons and you take your share.

“In fact you had no assets of your own and no rich girlfriend.

Louise Kam death
Kusai Al-Jundi has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Louise Kam (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“On the material presented at trial I am satisfied that by July 26, 2021, Al-Jundi you had resolved to kill Louise Kam.

“You plainly told El-Abboud that you would make a significant amount of money from Louise Kam’s death, and that a share of that money was to be El-Abboud’s reward for killing her.

“A woman of 71 who loved and cared for her sons… suffered brutal injuries at your hands and then with complete disregard, you sought to dispose of her remains.”

In a victim impact statement, Ms Kam’s son Gregory Kam said the family had been left in a state of “disbelief” at what had happened to her.

He said: “I deeply regret I was not able to do enough at the time to prevent my mother from falling for the lies of this wolf in sheep’s clothing.

“In addition to the initial shocking news of our mother’s disappearance and subsequent news of her murder, I was not only shocked but further angered and sickened to discover defendant one (Al-Jundi) enlisted the help of an accomplice (El-Abboud) to trick, entrap, overpower and murder a pension-age woman in her own home under the guise of what was supposed to be a business deal.”

During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC had told the jury that Al-Jundi was “prepared to stop at nothing” and his friend, El-Abboud, was “more than happy” to help in his fraudulent plan.

They targeted the trusting mother-of-two, who had previously owned a catering business with her ex-husband before going into rental properties.

She owned two north London properties – the £1.3 million house in Barnet and a shop with three flats in Willesden.

Mohamed El-Abboud
Mohamed El-Abboud, along with Kusai Al-Jundi, has been jailed for at least 35 years (Met Police/PA)

A friend had introduced her to Al-Jundi, who worked at the Yasmeen Sham Restaurant in Willesden and lived with his mother, wife and children in Harrow.

Al-Jundi boasted of having a wealthy girlfriend called Anna who was willing to put up £4.6 million to buy Ms Kam’s properties in a deal which involved avoiding tax.

Mr Kam had warned his mother it could be a scam but she was eager to go ahead, with the encouragement of her friend, jurors heard.

But what seemed to be a golden opportunity was a sham as Al-Jundi never intended to part with a penny, the court was told.

He instructed a solicitor to draw up legal papers to transfer Ms Kam’s properties into his name and got her to sign a Lasting Power of Attorney document in a bid to seize control of her finances.

Meanwhile, El-Abboud moved into Ms Kam’s Barnet house and treated it as his own.

Jurors saw a TikTok video of Romanian national El-Abboud boastfully showing people around the property.

The scam came to a head when Ms Kam made it clear she would not sign over the properties.

A meeting was arranged at the Barnet house but by the time Ms Kam realised something was amiss, it was too late.

Ms Kam was captured on CCTV entering the address on July 26 and was never seen alive again.

There was a violent struggle and Ms Kam was strangled with electrical cord, jurors were told.

Mohamed El-Abboud
Video of Mohamed El-Abboud showed him bragging about the house and showing people around after he moved in (Met Police/PA)

The defendants then bundled up her body in a duvet and dumped it in a rubbish bin, which Al-Jundi later arranged to be collected and taken to his family home in the hope it would end up in landfill.

As part of the cover-up, Al-Jundi laid a false trail of messages on Ms Kam’s phone, claiming she had gone to China.

El-Abboud moved Ms Kam’s BMW car from the driveway of the Barnet house and sold it via Facebook Marketplace to an unsuspecting buyer for £1,450, the court was told.

He also posted a TikTok video showing him dancing and gyrating in the driveway.

He went on to confess to Ms Kam’s killing to a female friend, saying he was acting on Al-Jundi’s orders, it was claimed.

Mr Kam was in hospital with Covid but became so concerned for his mother that he reported her missing to police.

A search of her property led to the discovery of the hairdryer dumped in a hedge and Ms Kam’s body was eventually discovered at Al-Jundi’s home, hidden beneath turf in the wheelie bin.

The defendants were connected to the murder through DNA and blood.

In mitigation, the court heard the Syrian community in Willesden had been left shocked and Al-Jundi, a married father-of-three, had “thrown away” everything as a result of greed.

El-Abboud “rued the day” he ever walked into the restaurant where Al-Jundi had worked. Had they not met, he would never have got involved in anything more than petty crime, the court was told.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Sheriff Court.
Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children
Kinloch Castle on Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Should historical monuments to obscene wealth and extravagance be saved?
Novabiotics chief executive Deborah O'Neil
Deborah O'Neil: BioHub will transform north-east life sciences sector
George Harmon following Ross County's victory over Hibernian.
George Harmon believes fresh attacking options will play key role for Ross County
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented