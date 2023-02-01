Officer stabbed in neck was ‘millimetres’ from death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officer stabbed in neck was ‘millimetres’ from death

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 12:12 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 6:17 pm
The incident occurred in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday (PA)
The incident occurred in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday (PA)

A policeman who was stabbed in the neck in Belfast was millimetres from death, a senior commander has said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers sustained knife wounds in the incident at an address in the south of the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said it was an “unprovoked knife attack on both officers”.

He added: “Two of our officers attended an address in the Ormeau Road area, providing assistance to a vulnerable member of the public.”

The officer who was stabbed in the neck underwent surgery and on Wednesday afternoon was said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The other officer sustained slash wounds to his face.

Mr Singleton said: “One of our officers was stabbed in the throat, we’re very clear had that knife entered a millimetre at either side, we would be dealing with a fatality here potentially.

“The second officer received what I would describe as defensive injuries from the knife attack as well.

“As we’ve been reflecting on this incident, it’s very sobering and chilling for us that there could have been a very different outcome here as a result of what happened last night, we could have been dealing with the loss of our officers’ lives.

“It’s probably a timely reminder to us just about the risks and the threats that our officers face when they go about their duties.

“All this is happening while they are seeking to protect the public and working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe.

“Officers regularly step forward into the unknown, placing the public’s safety ahead of their own. That’s not something that any of us should take for granted.

“Assaults on our officers are never acceptable and should be condemned.”

The suspect was still in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner condemned what she said was a “shocking incident which shows the risk and danger that officers can face in their service to the community”.

She added: “These officers were providing help and assistance and ended up being viciously attacked. We wish them both a full and speedy recovery.

“These attacks are completely unacceptable, are condemned by the board and must be condemned right across the community.”

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said it was a “terrible incident that could have had a very different outcome”.

He paid tribute to both the officers for displaying “remarkable professionalism when confronted by this knife-wielding individual who was clearly intent on causing great harm”.

He added: “In this case, the officers could have used their firearms to protect themselves, but they didn’t.

“They sustained injuries, with one colleague requiring urgent hospital treatment for his neck wound. A millimetre either side of the wound could have had a very different outcome.”

Mr Kelly said the availability of a Taser would have given the officers an “effective tactical option against their attacker and potentially avoided the inflicting of the injuries on them”.

He added: “We say again that Tasers are effective, protective devices and should be issued as standard to our officers.

“They are infinitely preferable to a firearm and anyone who thinks otherwise should look at this incident and ask the obvious question.

“My thoughts are with my two colleagues, and I hope both are able to return to duty as quickly as possible.

“They are to be commended for the care they showed this violent attacker in the first instance and their subsequent handling of a very dangerous situation.

“All assaults and attacks on our officers are never acceptable and must be condemned.”

Earlier this week, Chief Constable Simon Byrne spoke out against attacks on officers.

On Monday, he said 43 officers had been attacked in 30 separate incidents in the past seven days.

He said injuries included broken fingers and a dislocated knee, while several officers had also been spat on.

At the weekend, two officers were hurt when a car rammed into their police vehicle in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris described the attack figures as “alarming and disappointing”.

