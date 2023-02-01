Former model who lost High Court fight with IPL founder begins appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Former model who lost High Court fight with IPL founder begins appeal

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 12:50 pm
Businessman Lalit Modi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Businessman Lalit Modi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A former model who lost a London High Court “deceit” fight with a businessman who launched the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket competition has begun an appeal.

Venture capitalist Gurpreet Gill Maag and Quantum Care – a company she runs – had sued Lalit Modi and made allegations of “deceit”.

Mrs Maag, who invested about £750,000 in a cancer care company called Ion Care, which Mr Modi was behind, asked a judge to award her damages.

She said she had invested after Mr Modi “represented” to her that the Duke of York was among several high-profile people who were “patrons” of Ion Care.

Lalit Modi court case
Gurpreet Gill Maag (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Modi disputed her allegations.

Judge Murray Rosen, who heard evidence at a High Court trial in 2022, declined to find that Mr Modi had made “actionable misrepresentations”.

Lawyers representing Mrs Maag on Wednesday asked Court of Appeal judges Lord Justice Newey, Lord Justice Singh and Lord Justice Nugee to overturn decisions made by Judge Rosen and order a re-trial.

The appeal hearing is due to end later this week.

Lalit Modi court case
A view of the main hall at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where the appeal hearing is being held (Aaron Chown/PA)

Judge Rosen had said, in a written ruling in March 2022, that Quantum had taken on a “heavy burden in seeking to establish a difficult case in deceit” and its evidence was “manifestly not sound enough for that task”.

The judge said an investment of one million US dollars (£760,000) was subject to Mr Modi’s “contractual promise of repayment”.

He said there would be judgment against Mr Modi for the balance of 800,000 dollars (£610,000) owing.

The judge had said: “I decline to find that Mr Modi made actionable misrepresentations as alleged.”

He ruled that Quantum’s deceit claim against Mr Modi fell to be dismissed.

The judge went on: “Even if that were wrong, apart from its one million US dollar investment which is subject to Mr Modi’s contractual promise of repayment, I am not persuaded that it suffered any recoverable loss.

“There will be judgment for Quantum against Mr Modi for the balance of 800,000 US dollars owing under his contract, and interest. Quantum’s claims otherwise fail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. ASPC relocating Picture shows; Artist's impression of the new Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre. n/a. Supplied by Frame Date; 01/02/2023
ASPC property experts 'coming home' in Aberdeen city centre relocation
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Nairn man caught with 199 indecent images of children
Kinloch Castle on Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
David Ross: Should historical monuments to obscene wealth and extravagance be saved?
Novabiotics chief executive Deborah O'Neil
Deborah O'Neil: BioHub will transform north-east life sciences sector
George Harmon following Ross County's victory over Hibernian.
George Harmon believes fresh attacking options will play key role for Ross County
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented