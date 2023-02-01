Speedboat owner tells court of risk assessments and passenger requirements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speedboat owner tells court of risk assessments and passenger requirements

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:06 pm
A general view of Winchester Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)
A general view of Winchester Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)

The owner of the speedboat involved in a crash during a thrill ride which killed a 15-year-old girl has told a court that he had carried out a risk assessment for the business to ensure the safety of passengers.

Emily Lewis suffered fatal injuries after the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on August 22, 2020, with a number of other passengers being seriously injured.

Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.

Michael Howley, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, is accused of not operating the boat safely.

The 52-year-old told Winchester Crown Court that he had experience carrying out risk assessments from his more than five years serving as a lifeboatman.

Michael Howley, 51, the owner of boat trip company, Seadogz (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Michael Howley, 51, the owner of boat trip company, Seadogz (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “When you are on a shout, you are doing assessments on risk, as you (are) arriving to a vessel, when assigning crews.”

Howley said that he was responsible for his boats being safe and he had prepared a risk assessment to meet the requirement of insurance companies.

He said requirements for passengers included them wearing appropriate clothing and footwear, sunscreen when appropriate and a strict no-alcohol policy in place.

Howley said that the thrill rides would regularly need to be cut short because a passenger would become too scared with this happening about 10 times per season.

The father-of-two said: “You always drive the boat to the weakest person on the Rib and every now and again you would check on the passenger.”

The trial has heard that Lawrence drove the Rib at 44.7 knots at an earlier point in the August 22 trip which is above a speed limit of 40 knots which used to be in place in the area.

Howley said he had no safety concern about this speed and added: “The boats are more than capable, they can easily handle it.”

Lawrence, of Blackfield, New Forest, and Howley, of Hordle, New Forest, deny the charges and the trial continues.

