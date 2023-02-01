Church of England seeks new reliquary for earliest remains of an English saint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Church of England seeks new reliquary for earliest remains of an English saint

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:31 pm
Archaeologist removing St Eanswythe’s remains at Church of St Mary and St Eanswythe in Folkestone in 2020 (Mark Hourahane/PA)
Archaeologist removing St Eanswythe’s remains at Church of St Mary and St Eanswythe in Folkestone in 2020 (Mark Hourahane/PA)

The Church of England is seeking a new home for the remains of a saint present at the very beginning of Christianity in England.

St Eanswythe is the patron saint of Folkestone, Kent, and was granddaughter of Ethelbert, the first English king to convert to Christianity.

Her remains were first discovered in a lead container in 1885 and in 2020 Kent archaeological and history experts, working with Queen’s University in Belfast, confirmed that the human remains were almost certainly those of St Eanswythe.

The bones are thought to be the earliest verified remains of an English saint.

The container currently housing her remains is now no longer suitable, and the Diocese of Canterbury is seeking applications from designers and artists to create a new reliquary for St Eanswythe’s remains.

Dr Andrew Richardson of Isle Heritage, a Community Interest Company (CIC) focusing on archaeology and cultural heritage, explained: “Eanswythe will always belong in Folkestone – and she will always be a part of this church, but she needs a new ‘home’ within that home.

St Eanswythe remains
The remains discovered in the wall of a church in Kent were verified to belong to St Eanswythe in 2020 (Matt Rowe/PA)

“The lead container in which her relics were found in 1885 is an important artefact in its own right, but it is now very fragile and no longer suitable to house her remains.

“So, we’re looking to commission the creation of a new reliquary fit for a Kentish royal saint, one that will protect and preserve these relics for generations to come.”

St Eanswythe is believed to have founded one of the earliest monastic communities in England, most likely around AD 660 on the Bayle, the historic centre of Folkestone.

She is thought to have died in her late teens or early 20s.

Her relics mark the period that saw the very beginning of Christianity in England.

Her remains could have been destroyed in the Reformation had they not been hidden away in the north wall of the Church of St Mary and St Eanswythe.

The reliquary needs to be housed in a new containment system, set within the shrine’s existing alcove, that ensures the security and long-term stability of the reliquary and relics.

Contemporary designs are encouraged, as are those which draw upon the artistic traditions of seventh-century Kent.

The deadline for expressions of interest is March 1 and the design brief and application form can be requested from Dr Richardson through the Isle Heritage website.

