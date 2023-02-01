Government’s Northern Ireland legacy Bill is branded ‘another roadblock’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government’s Northern Ireland legacy Bill is branded ‘another roadblock’

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 1:31 pm
The Government's legacy Bill for dealing with Northern Ireland's past has been branded 'another roadblock' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Government’s legacy Bill for dealing with Northern Ireland’s past has been branded ‘another roadblock’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government’s legacy Bill for dealing with Northern Ireland’s past has been branded “another roadblock”.

Northern Ireland’s Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers said he would “throw the Bill out tomorrow” if he could.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament.

Its proposals to provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles – as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body – and stop future court processes have been almost universally opposed by political parties.

Members of the victims group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) demonstrate outside the Houses Of Parliament in Westminster
Members of the victims group South East Fermanagh Foundation (Seff) demonstrate outside the Houses Of Parliament in Westminster (PA)

Appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Mr Jeffers said the Bill is the “wrong approach” because it has not involved the communities in the region.

“We haven’t had that collective discussion and debate about it,” he told MPs.

“We have now the two traditional communities saying they don’t want the Bill. But they are united around very different things – one around the state cover up, one around terrorists getting away with murder.

“The Bill is another dividing factor within this huge debate we have got.

“We have got to get back to the point of how do we really encourage reconciliation in Northern Ireland, how do we start to move towards environments where we’re educating our young people together, where we’re having community dialogue where we can address the issue that we’re talking about here today as a community?

“I fear that the Bill is just another road block that we’ve got to get over.”

Wave Trauma Centre chief Sandra Peake said she believes there is “one more roll of the dice around legacy”, saying in reference to the Bill: “And this is not it.”

Sinn Fein MPs Paul Maskey, right, and John Finucane applaud a protest speech outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at Erskine House in Belfast
Sinn Fein MPs Paul Maskey, right, and John Finucane applaud a protest speech outside the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) at Erskine House in Belfast (PA)

“This Bill puts the perpetrator in charge. It’s a perpetrator-friendly Bill and that is what the Government is pushing through and that is of deep concern,” she said.

“The message to paramilitaries on legacy is, ‘Wait long enough, you will get away with it because no one will hold you to account’. That is very damaging for us, for the future, for our children, our grandchildren.

“We would urge the Government: there is one more roll of the dice around legacy. This is not it. I think if it is enforced and pushed through it is extremely damaging and we will see the long-term consequences of it for the future.”

Ms Peake said Operation Kenova, which saw former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher lead fresh probes into a number of atrocities, is the best piece of work she has seen on legacy.

“Operation Kenova has put those families centre. Operation Kenova has provided those families with information… That is the best example that I have seen,” she said.

“We would urge an Operation Kenova model to be available for those who want it.”

Peter Murtagh, advocacy support manager at the South East Fermanagh Foundation (Seff), said some of the victims his groups supports said they will not engage with the new bodies proposed in the Bill.

“Because by them initiating an investigation, they are possibly facilitating immunity for someone who murdered their loved one and therefore they will never have justice,” he said.

Mr Murtagh also criticised the lack of remorse from legacy processes, including the Government’s Bill.

He said: “How can you engage with someone who has carried out a brutal murder and they show you absolutely no remorse and continue to justify what they did?”

