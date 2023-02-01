Research reveals new insights into ancient Egyptian embalming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Research reveals new insights into ancient Egyptian embalming

By Press Association
February 1, 2023
Researchers have identified specific ancient Egyptian recipes for mixing chemicals used in embalming different parts of the human body.

The findings, based on analyses of an ancient embalming workshop in Egypt, advance our knowledge of the processes involved in ancient Egyptian mummification, the scientists say.

The mummification process was long, complex and involved the use of many different embalming substances.

But the process may also have played an important role in the early emergence of global trade, the study suggests.

While present-day knowledge of the products used to preserve the body mainly comes from ancient literature and analysis of mummies, the roles of various components and the overall procedure have remained largely unclear.

But researchers from Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) and the University of Tubingen, both in Germany, have now analysed 31 ceramic vessels recovered from an embalming workshop at Saqqara, Egypt.

The workshop dates back to the 26th Dynasty of Egypt (664-525 BC).

These vessels – large jars and pots – are inscribed with texts providing embalming instructions.

They include directions such as “to put on his head” or “bandage/embalm with it”, and/or names of the embalming substances.

As well as the instructions, the vessels also contain residues of embalming substances.

All this information enabled the researchers to understand which chemicals were used during mummification and how they were mixed, named and applied.

For example, the researchers found three different mixtures (which included substances such as elemi resin – from a tree native to the Philippines – Pistacia (pistachio) tree resin, by-products of juniper or cypress and beeswax) that were specifically used for embalming the head.

Other mixtures were used for washing the body or softening the skin.

Additionally, when they compared the mixtures identified through residue analysis with inscribed labels, the researchers found the usual translation of the ancient Egyptian word antiu as “myrrh” or “incense” may sometimes be wrong.

In the workshop they looked at, it did not represent a single substance but instead a mixture of fragrant oils or tar with fat, the archaeologists report.

Maxime Rageot, archaeologist at the University of Tübingen and head of the analysis project, said: “The substance labelled by the ancient Egyptians as antiu has long been translated as myrrh or frankincense.

“But we have now been able to show that it is actually a mixture of widely differing ingredients that we were able to pick apart with the aid of gas chromatography/mass spectrometry.”

The study also found that many of the embalming substances came from outside Egypt, suggesting the ancient Egyptians knew the properties of these products, rather than just using trial and error.

“What really surprised us was that the bulk of the substances used for embalming was not from Egypt itself.

“Some of them were imported from the Mediterranean region and even from tropical Africa and South East Asia,” said LMU archaeologist Professor Philipp Stockhammer.

Pistacia and juniper products were probably imported from the Levant, and elemi resins may have been from rainforests in South or South East Asia.

The researchers say this demonstrates the role of ancient Egyptian mummification in promoting long-distance trade with the Mediterranean and further afield.

Dr Rageot said: “Ultimately, Egyptian mummification probably played an important role in the early emergence of global networks.

“Large quantities of these exotic resins were needed.”

Prof Stockhammer added: “Thanks to all the inscriptions on the vessels, we will in future be able to further decipher the vocabulary of ancient Egyptian chemistry that we did not sufficiently understand to date.”

The findings are published in Nature.

