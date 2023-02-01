Father let daughter down because he was lazy, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father let daughter down because he was lazy, court hears

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 5:33 pm
Kaylea Titford, 16, who died in October 2020 after becoming morbidly obese (CPS/PA)
Kaylea Titford, 16, who died in October 2020 after becoming morbidly obese (CPS/PA)

The father of an obese teenager found dead at home has told a court he let his daughter down because he was lazy.

Disabled 16-year-old Kaylea Titford weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, where she was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.

Being cross-examined at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, her father Alun Titford accepted he breached his duty as a parent and did not keep her clean, make sure she was moving around, keep her bedroom clean or get her medical attention when she needed it.

Alun Titford court case
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire (Andrew Price/PA)

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said: “Why did you let your daughter down so badly?”

Titford, 45, replied: “I’m lazy.”

Asked if he “just couldn’t be bothered”, the removals worker replied: “Yeah, that’s right.”

He accepted he failed as much as Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

Ms Rees said: “You’re as much to blame for Kaylea’s death as Sarah Lloyd-Jones is?”

Titford replied: “Yeah.”

The father-of-six told the court the family had takeaways four or five times a week.

Asked how mindful of Kaylea’s weight he was when ordering takeaways, he said: “I didn’t think about it.”

He accepted the teenager, who used a wheelchair, put on two or three stone during lockdown.

But he claimed Kaylea was not bed bound and he had seen her using her wheelchair in the house, although the court heard in police interviews he said he had not seen her use her wheelchair since lockdown in March 2020.

He said he did not know about bottles of urine found on the floor in Kaylea’s bedroom.

Asked what effort he made to keep her room clean, he said: “I didn’t make no effort.”

Titford told the court he would take his daughter, who had spina bifida, to medical appointments and help with her care but as she got older he became less involved.

He said: “I stepped back. I didn’t do as much for her.

“She was getting older and I just didn’t feel comfortable.”

He said Kaylea was looked after by Lloyd-Jones, who also worked as a carer.

He told the court: “I thought she was caring for her.”

The court heard night before her death he messaged his daughter just after 10.30pm and said: “If you have a bad chest stop screaming.”

He told the court Kaylea had a cold and he thought one of her siblings was in her room when she did not want them there.

He said he could not hear what was being said but could hear Kaylea screaming.

The next morning, he said, he was woken by Lloyd-Jones who was crying and told him Kaylea was dead so he went to check her.

He said: “I just touched her and I could tell.”

Titford, of Colwyn, Newtown, denies manslaughter by gross negligence and an alternative count of causing or allowing the death of a child.

