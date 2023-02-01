‘Ancient fish fossil reveals oldest example of well-preserved vertebrate brain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Ancient fish fossil reveals oldest example of well-preserved vertebrate brain'

By Press Association
February 1, 2023, 5:48 pm
‘Ancient fish fossil reveals oldest example of well-preserved vertebrate brain’ (Marcio L Castro/Nature)
‘Ancient fish fossil reveals oldest example of well-preserved vertebrate brain’ (Marcio L Castro/Nature)

A 319-million-year-old fossilised fish, pulled from a coal mine in England more than a century ago, has revealed the oldest example of a well-preserved vertebrate brain, researchers say.

Scans reveal the skull of the creature contains a brain and nerves at the back of the brain that are roughly one inch long.

University of Birmingham and University of Michigan (USA) scientists believe the discovery opens a window into the make-up of the brain and nervous system, and early evolution of a major group of fish alive today – ray-finned fishes.

The findings shed new light into the preservation of soft parts in fossils of backboned animals, the researchers suggest.

Most of the animal fossils in museum collections were formed from hard body parts such as bones, teeth and shells.

Senior author Dr Sam Giles, of the University of Birmingham, said: “This unexpected find of a three-dimensionally preserved vertebrate brain gives us a startling insight into the neural anatomy of ray-finned fish.

“It tells us a more complicated pattern of brain evolution than suggested by living species alone, allowing us to better define how and when present day bony fishes evolved.

“Comparisons to living fishes showed that the brain of Coccocephalus is most similar to the brains of sturgeons and paddlefish, which are often called ‘primitive’ fishes because they diverged from all other living ray-finned fishes more than 300 million years ago.”

Researchers analysed the brain of a Coccocephalus wildi, an early ray-finned fish roughly the size of a bream that swam in an estuary and likely dined on small crustaceans, aquatic insects and cephalopods, a group that today includes squid, octopuses and cuttlefish.

Ray-finned fishes have backbones and fins supported by bony rods called rays.

While soft tissues such as the brain normally decay quickly and very rarely fossilise, when this fish died, the brain was replaced during the fossilisation process with a dense mineral that preserved the three-dimensional structure of the soft tissue.

Lead author Rodrigo Figueroa, also from the University of Michigan, commented: “Not only does this superficially unimpressive and small fossil show us the oldest example of a fossilised vertebrate brain, but it also shows that much of what we thought about brain evolution from living species alone will need reworking.”

Senior author Matt Friedman, from the University of Michigan, said: “An important conclusion is that these kinds of soft parts can be preserved, and they may be preserved in fossils that we’ve had for a long time—this is a fossil that’s been known for over 100 years.”

The fossil from England is the only known specimen of its species, so scientists were only able to use techniques that did not destroy it.

The skull fossil is on loan to the University of Michigan from Manchester Museum.

It was recovered from the roof of the Mountain Fourfoot coal mine in Lancashire and was first scientifically described in 1925.

Scientists believe C. wildi would have been six to eight inches long, and based on the shape of its jaw it was probably a carnivore.

When the fish died it was probably quickly buried in sediments with little oxygen present – an environment that can slow the decomposition of soft body parts.

The research is published in Nature.

