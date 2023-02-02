Gender neutral toilets to open at Waterloo station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gender neutral toilets to open at Waterloo station

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 12:49 pm
Gender neutral toilets are being installed at the UK’s busiest railway station (James Manning/PA)
Gender neutral toilets are being installed at the UK’s busiest railway station.

Network Rail said the measure will “improve inclusivity” at London Waterloo.

It is part of a programme to boost toilet facilities at the station, which was used by an estimated 41 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of March 2022.

Work is due to start in mid-February and be completed during the summer.

A balanced number of female and male toilet facilities will be created.

There will also be extra baby changing areas and easier access for passengers with reduced mobility, the elderly and people using pushchairs.

Station manager Cem Davis said: “We’re pleased that passengers and station users at London Waterloo station will soon be able to benefit from new and improved toilet facilities which will make their journeys a lot more pleasant and comfortable.

“One of the main benefits is that we’ll be introducing gender neutral toilets which will improve inclusivity across the station.”

Figures published last month revealed 262,000 people in England and Wales who responded to the 2021 census said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth.

This represents 0.5% of the population aged 16 and over.

The total included 30,000 who identified as non-binary.

Network Rail scrapped the 30p charge for using London Waterloo’s toilets in March 2019.

At the time, it said the facilities were used by more than 1.5 million people per year, making them “contenders for the UK’s busiest loos”.

Other modernisation work at the station involves the replacement of a 100-year-old roof above the main concourse, improved information systems and new shops.

