Eva Green film project became ‘Shakespearean farce’, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Eva Green film project became ‘Shakespearean farce’, High Court told

By Press Association
February 2, 2023, 6:06 pm
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The making of a collapsed sci-fi movie set to star Bond girl Eva Green turned into a “Shakespearean farce”, the film’s producer has told the High Court.

Casino Royale actress Ms Green was due to play the lead role in dystopian thriller A Patriot, but the production was abandoned in October 2019.

The 42-year-old is now suing production company White Lantern Film, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the project despite its cancellation.

White Lantern Film is bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production, made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations “incompatible” with the movie’s budget.

Max Mallin KC, for the production company, has claimed a “scheme” was devised between the actress, writer and director Dan Pringle and producer Adam Merrifield – allegedly described by the latter as “Operation Fake It!” – to secure her fee and make a separate film without the project’s lender involved.

However on Thursday, the High Court in London heard from Mr Merrifield, who denied any scheme to undermine the production, saying his comment was a joke.

He said: “We had weeks and weeks of going to Black Hangar [the studios] and trying to make this film work.”

The producer said there was a plan to move to a new production structure, with Mr Merrifield leaving the film, but that it was unclear whether it had been put in place.

“At this point it had turned into some sort of Shakespearean farce,” he said, later adding: “There was nothing really to undermine.”

Eva Green legal action
Eva Green gave evidence over two days earlier in the trial (Yui Mok/PA).

The court previously heard that while the film was originally due to be shot in Ireland, filming was later relocated to Black Hangar Studios outside London.

On Thursday, Harry Boyd – a first assistant director on the project who later resigned – said he visited the Hampshire studios around six weeks before the start of filming.

He told the court: “It was like a morgue. It should have been busier than this courtroom, with lots of people running around.”

In his written evidence, Mr Boyd – who has worked on projects including the Oscar-winning 2021 film Dune – said that he had only seen three or four crew members, who were working on another project.

“It was an aircraft hangar with leaks and no soundproofing,” he said, adding in his written evidence that he was “shocked” by the facilities.

Mr Boyd continued: “I was in no doubt that Black Hangar was not fit for the purpose of making a major motion picture. The facilities – costume, makeup, dressing rooms etc – were not at a suitable level or size for any team to work out of.”

Eva Green legal action
The case is due to end later this month with a ruling in writing at a later date (James Manning/PA).

Mr Mallin said to Mr Boyd that he did not visit the studio again and so did not know whether soundproofing had been done.

Mr Boyd replied: “It would be a hard thing to do in four weeks and very, very costly.”

The assistant director said the amount of work required to prepare for the production would have taken “eight weeks, at a push”, adding: “You can build a house in four weeks but it might fall down after two.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Green said she did not want to work with executive producer Jake Seal and his team, but would not have broken her contract.

In texts used in White Lantern Film’s claim, Ms Green referred to Mr Seal as “evil” a “devious sociopath”, “pure vomit” and “a liar and a mad man”.

Mr Boyd, who has worked in film and television since 1990, told the court: “Having dealt with Mr Seal… I found him quite devious. I’ve been doing this a long time and you can smell the rats, as it were.

“I felt he wasn’t doing his job the way you would expect it to be done.”

The trial is expected to hear evidence from Ms Green’s agent on Friday, with a ruling in the case expected at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented