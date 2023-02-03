V&A set to open first major UK exhibition on Renaissance sculptor Donatello

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
V&A set to open first major UK exhibition on Renaissance sculptor Donatello

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 1:05 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 1:13 pm
Donatello’s sculpture The Ascension With Christ Giving The Keys To St Peter forms part of the exhibition (David Parry/V&A/PA)
The V&A museum is preparing to open the first major UK exhibition exploring the work of the Renaissance sculptor Donatello.

Launching on February 11, Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance will examine the Florentine artist’s “innovations, collaborations and inspirations” within 15th century Italy and the influence he had on subsequent generations.

Among the some 130-piece collection will be artworks that have never been displayed in the UK before, including Donatello’s early marble statue titled David which is based on the biblical figure of the same name.

Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance
A cast of the bronze statue of David will form part of the Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance exhibition (David Parry/V&A/PA)

Another first for the UK will be a bronze statue, titled Attis-Amorino, from the Museo Nazionale del Bargello in Florence, where art historians have said the Renaissance period began.

A reliquary bust of San Rossore from the Museo Nazionale di San Matteo in Pisa and bronzes from the high altar of the Basilica of St Anthony in Padua will also be on display.

Meanwhile, the V&A’s carved shallow relief of The Ascension With Christ Giving The Keys To St Peter will be displayed alongside the Madonna Of The Clouds from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and Desiderio da Settignano’s Panciatichi Madonna from the Museo Nazionale del Bargello, providing an opportunity to see these works together for the first time.

Donato di Niccolo di Betto Bardi (c1386–1466) was at the forefront of a revolution in sculptural practice in the early Renaissance.

Working in a range of sculptural materials and techniques – including marble, bronze, wood, terracotta and stucco – he contributed to major commissions of church and state.

This new exhibition will focus primarily on Donatello’s lifetime and immediate followers and will combine a thematic approach with chronology, exploring the inter-relationship between sculpture, paintings, drawings and goldsmiths’ work.

His innovative techniques and ability to combine ideas from both classical and medieval sculpture to create novel yet traditional-style works will also be demonstrated.

Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance
Donatello’s sculpture The Ascension With Christ Giving The Keys To St Peter also features in the exhibition (David Parry/V&A/PA)

Peta Motture, exhibition lead curator of Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance, previously said: “Donatello was a driving force behind the Italian Renaissance and an inspiration to artists across the centuries.

“The exceptional opportunity to collaborate with our partners in Florence and Berlin, together with the generosity of all lenders, has made it possible for the V&A to present a remarkable insight into the artist’s training, relationships and legacy.

“Bringing together objects and narratives never seen before in the UK, the exhibition provides a unique moment to experience, enjoy and – for those less familiar with his work – discover Donatello’s astonishing talents and his wide-ranging impact on Renaissance and later art.”

Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance at the Sainsbury Gallery in the V&A museum will run from February 11 to June 11 2023.

