Crufts-winning breeder jailed over dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Crufts-winning breeder jailed over dog attack

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 3:41 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 4:59 pm
Margaret Peacock (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Margaret Peacock (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A Crufts-winning dog breeder has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to control her pet Belgian Malinois, which mauled a visitor causing her “significant” injuries and distress.

Margaret Peacock, 70, was convicted by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court of being in charge of the dog, called Mako, which was dangerously out of control, causing injury to Natasha Turner, requiring surgery.

Judge Richard Parkes KC also banned Peacock from owning dogs.

He told her: “You have shown no remorse whatsoever for what happened, indeed you continue to protest even today that Miss Turner turned up at your door having already been attacked by some savage stray.

“The only real mitigation in this very serious case is the fact that you are elderly and suffering from multiple sclerosis, a condition which plainly requires long-term treatment.”

The judge also ordered that Peacock’s two collie dogs and another Belgian Malinois – which is in the same herding group as the German shepherd – be seized by police.

Dr Candy d’Sa, animal behaviour consultant, told the court that she inspected Peacock’s home and found it unsuitable for keeping dogs.

She said: “The environment is absolutely unsuitable for animals, especially intelligent and active dogs. It was dangerous, barren and it was filthy.”

Sian Beaven, prosecuting, told the trial that Miss Turner had visited the home of the defendant in Farnborough, Hampshire, to do some DIY, and to visit her own dog, Bobo, which was staying there, when the attack happened.

Giving evidence, Miss Turner said she had visited Peacock, who is registered disabled with multiple sclerosis, on February 1, 2021, to move her bed to another room so it would be nearer to a woodburner because of the cold.

Describing the incident, she said: “It happened really quick, when we realised it was going wrong I was scared because I didn’t think I was going to get the dog off between us.

“It was like someone had got a knife put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife, that’s the only way I can describe it.

“I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad.”

Miss Turner said that Peacock helped her to get the dog off but was bitten herself in the process, before the defendant managed to put the dog back behind the gate where it was normally kept.

She said that Peacock asked her afterwards not to contact the police because she was worried the dog would be put down, and also bought her gifts in an attempt to stop her from reporting the incident.

The defendant had denied that Mako carried out the attack and told the court that Ms Turner arrived injured at her front door having been attacked by a stray dog elsewhere.

Ms Beaven added that Mako, which had been subject to a dog behaviour contract because of two previous incidents, had since been euthanised because of health problems.

The contract required Mako to be kept under control when visitors were at the property.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Miss Turner said she underwent surgery for the injury to her foot and she might need further surgery for nerve damage.

She added that the attack had an ongoing psychological impact on her and said: “I am angry all the time, I struggle to sleep because I have nightmares of the attack, I feel nervous and worried.”

The court heard that Peacock was previously given a suspended prison term in 2017 for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after she killed eight puppies by placing them in a freezer and a ninth by hitting it over the head.

Ms Beaven said that the defendant had been concerned that the puppies might have genetic abnormalities as the parents were brother and sister.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented