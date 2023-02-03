Tony Hudgell’s mother ‘shocked’ to learn of abuser’s release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tony Hudgell’s mother ‘shocked’ to learn of abuser’s release

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 4:29 pm
Tony Hudgell (David Tett/PA)
Tony Hudgell (David Tett/PA)

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother has said she was “shocked” to learn his abusive birth mother will be freed from jail on Friday, after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab conceded her release could not be further delayed by a Court of Appeal challenge.

Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith were both jailed for 10 years in 2018 after torturing the little boy, now eight, so badly that both his legs had to be amputated.

A senior judge ruled on Friday that she should be released following Mr Raab’s acceptance that he could not successfully challenge a High Court ruling which quashed his decisions to refer Simpson’s case to the Parole Board.

Tony’s adoptive mother Paula Hudgell, 55, told the PA news agency that she had been unaware of Friday’s hearing, and was informed of its outcome by a victim liaison officer.

“I was pretty shocked to be told that she was going to be released today,” she said.

“We knew at the end of the day that she would be released at some point.

“We now just have to prepare Tony and do all we can for him. It doesn’t change anything for him at all.”

Mrs Hudgell said Tony faces “daily challenges” but is a “very happy, joyful eight-year-old”.

She said she is “very thankful” to Mr Raab and his officials for pursuing his bid to delay Simpson’s release.

“I feel they’ve done everything they possibly could to try and change things,” she said, adding: “We appreciate every extra day that she spent in prison from August as a bonus.”

Simpson was due for release on licence in August, at the halfway point of her sentence, but her case was personally referred to the Parole Board by Mr Raab under new discretionary powers designed to protect the public from dangerous offenders.

In December, following a legal challenge by Simpson, a High Court judge ruled the minister’s bid to delay her release was unlawful and his decisions to refer her case should be quashed.

Child cruelty court case
Tony’s birth parents Antony Smith and Jody Simpson were jailed for the abuse they inflicted on him as a baby (Kent Police/PA)

A Court of Appeal hearing in London on Friday was told Mr Raab was granted permission to appeal against part of Mrs Justice Heather Williams’s ruling – that Simpson’s case did not satisfy the eligibility criteria of a “power to detain” policy.

However, the Justice Secretary was refused permission to challenge the judge’s finding that there was an absence of “reasonable grounds” for his belief that Simpson posed a risk which met the criteria of the new powers.

Simpson’s release was put on hold pending the outcome of Mr Raab’s appeal bid.

But Jude Bunting KC, representing Simpson, told the court the Government would need to win an appeal on both issues for Mrs Justice Williams’s ruling to be overturned.

“The Secretary of State effectively accepts that he cannot now overturn that quashing order,” he said, adding that Government correspondence “fails to set out any legal reason” why the stay on Simpson’s release should not be lifted.

Lord Justice Holroyde said Mr Raab had “accepted that it would be necessary to overturn the judge’s decisions on both grounds… in order to succeed on appeal in reversing the judge’s decision to quash”.

He said it may be that the Justice Secretary may not continue with the appeal, or that other judges “may be concerned as to whether the appeal has become academic”.

The judge said Simpson should be “released on conditional licence within a reasonable time”.

Tony Hudgell charity walk
Tony Hudgell (David Tett/PA)

Previously proposed conditions to be imposed on Simpson if she were released included not to communicate with Tony or his family, not to have unsupervised contact with children under 16 without prior approval, not to contact Smith, and to observe a nightly curfew.

Tony was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days and, due to the extent of his injuries, both his legs had to be amputated.

Mrs Hudgell previously said Simpson and Smith’s sentence “doesn’t reflect the severity of the crime”.

The referral of a prisoner’s case under the new powers overrides the automatic conditional release of an individual, in specific circumstances where public safety is deemed to be at risk.

Prisoners referred under this “power to detain” are not released until the Parole Board is satisfied that it is no longer necessary for the protection of the public for the prisoner to be confined, or they reach the end of their sentence

Smith’s sentence was also previously referred to the board by Mr Raab, which put his release on licence on hold.

Tougher sentencing for child abusers came into force in June, meaning anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their household can now be given up to life in prison – increased from the previous 14-year maximum.

The sentencing changes under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 are known as “Tony’s Law”, following campaigning by the child’s adoptive family.

“That’s his legacy that he’s very, very proud of,” Mrs Hudgell said.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Public safety is our top priority which is why the Deputy Prime Minister referred this case to the Parole Board and introduced Tony’s Law to make sure those who commit unthinkable crimes against children are brought to justice.

“High-risk offenders like Jody Simpson are closely monitored by both the police and the Probation Service and can be sent back to prison if they breach their strict licence conditions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC new junior development officer Picture shows; Fiona Swanson. Caithness. Supplied by Fiona Swanson Date; 02/02/2023
New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Editor's Picks

Most Commented