Detective did not understand database records on Keyham gunman, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Detective did not understand database records on Keyham gunman, inquest hears

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 5:09 pm
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.

The detective who investigated the assault of an innocent 16-year-old boy by Jake Davison did not know he had a legally held shotgun, an inquest heard.

Detective Constable Pablo Beckhurst was investigating the attack and had seen Davison had the “FC” marker on the police national computer, but did not know that it meant he held a firearms certificate.

The confusion meant staff in Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit were not told of the September 2020 assault until the following November and only after he had been placed on a restorative justice programme.

Det Con Beckhurst told the inquest in Exeter: “I was unfamiliar with the warning marker, FC, and my obligations in the policy to take action on it.

The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I wouldn’t have known what the consequences of that were. I first learnt of the FC marker and what were my obligations were as a result of this incident.

“I spoke to other colleagues of mine, some who were senior, who had not known of the policy.”

The court heard Davison reigned down a volley of punches on the boy in a Plymouth skatepark after he was called a “fat c***” by another teenager.

The boy who insulted Davison ran off and the 22-year-old responded with a burst of violence so extreme his victim suffered injuries to his eyebrow, nose and lip.

CCTV of the incident shows him unleashing between seven and nine blows during the assault.

He approached the boy, who was sat on a wall, and yanked him off it and started hitting him – giving him no chance to defend himself.

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)
Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)

As the boy goes limp, Davison continued the punches before the footage shows him picking him up and throwing him to the ground.

Davison then swings a punch at another boy and misses, and when a 15-year-old girl went to her friend’s aid she was slapped by Davison.

He then appears to either stumble over the teenager or kick him as he was on the floor as he left the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital by his mother where he received stitches to a cut above his eyebrow and was off college for at least five days due to swelling to his face.

In a police statement, the boy said he was unable to recall much of the incident having been told by friends he had been knocked out.

“All I remember is a man shouting ‘Oi’,” he said.

“I then found myself in the seated position and people telling me I had been assaulted and knocked out. I may have lost consciousness.

“The incident only lasted a few moments, and I don’t know the male that assaulted me.”

Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

An initial crime report was taken by uniformed officers attending the scene, and after receiving information about the boy’s injuries the incident was later reclassified from common assault to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bridget Dolan KC, counsel to the inquest, suggested the attack was “ferocious and intense”, and Det Con Beckhurst replied: “It’s unpleasant – it’s not words I would use when I viewed it.”

The officer said police could charge Davison with battery or assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But they required authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service if considering a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Det Con Beckhurst said the decision to refer Davison to the Pathfinder scheme was taken by his supervisor, a detective sergeant.

The inquest has previously heard Davison was so angry following the incident he wanted to kill the teenagers and went home to get his shotgun.

His legally held shotgun and certificate were later seized after a member of the Pathfinder scheme warned the force he was a licence holder but they were later returned in July 2021.

Just weeks later Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the victims, suggested to Det Con Beckhurst that had he known what the “FC” marker meant Davison’s licence and weapon would have been seized immediately.

The officer replied: “Had I been aware of the policy…”

The inquest was adjourned until Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented