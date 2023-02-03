Doctor unable to ‘truly explain’ baby girl’s death, murder trial jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Doctor unable to ‘truly explain’ baby girl’s death, murder trial jury told

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 6:04 pm
The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester where Lucy Letby worked (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester where Lucy Letby worked (Peter Byrne/PA)

A doctor said she still cannot “truly explain” the fatal collapse of a baby girl, jurors in the murder trial of Lucy Letby heard.

Letby, 33, is alleged to have murdered seven babies and attempted to kill 10 others while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

Premature-born infant, Child I, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is said to have been the ninth child the defendant attacked from June 2015 to June 2016.

The Crown says the nurse murdered Child I at her fourth attempt by administering a fatal dose of air during the night shift of October 22/23, 2015.

Giving evidence on Friday, registrar Dr Rachel Chang said there were no concerns over Child I prior to midnight.

She was then crash bleeped to attend the cotside of the youngster who suffered a sudden drop in heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Child I stabilised after she received cardiac compressions and breathing support, the court heard.

Lucy Letby court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Dr Chang said: “I didn’t have any worrying thoughts. She has had an event. She had had lots of events.

“But I had to work with what was in front of us, which is that she recovered very quickly.”

About an hour later Child I similarly deteriorated but doctors and nurses, including Letby, were unable to revive her in a prolonged resuscitation attempt.

Dr Chang tearfully recalled how Child I did not respond to initial chest compressions and ventilation efforts.

Philip Astbury, prosecuting, asked: “Have you reflected on the death of (Child I) and the causes?”

“Yes,” replied Dr Chang.

Mr Astbury said: “And the shift, generally?”

Dr Chang said: “Yes.”

Mr Astbury said: “What has that caused you, if anything, to think?”

The witness replied: “Just that I have been never able to truly explain it. That it was awful.

“But I was never worried. I knew we had done everything and I did everything I’d done the first time I attended.

“I trusted everyone around me implicitly.”

In a statement read to the court, nurse Christopher Booth said staff had got to know Child I and her family “really well” from her time on the unit since August 2015.

Child I was “quite a character herself”, he said.

Mr Booth said: “We all were fond of her and had high hopes for her. It was gut-wrenching for the (nursing) team as a group.”

He said he wrote to the ward manager to say the team involved in the resuscitation efforts were “all heartbroken”.

Mr Booth said: “I wanted her to know that as a team everyone had tried their hardest and did their best.

“If we were not such a good team we would have crumbled because there were so many horrible things going on.”

Fellow nurse Melanie Taylor said staff were “devastated”.

She stated: “It was just pure shock. She was stable before that.

“I think her parents came in during resus. I remember them walking into nursery 1 and standing there, not really knowing what to do and myself not knowing what to say.

“The actual resuscitation is a bit of a blur to be honest.

“I remember right at the end, the doctor decided to call it and said we should stop.

“I had been looking at (Child I) and the monitor, thinking she is going to come out of it.

“My heart just dropped. When he said ‘stop’ I was just devastated, especially when I looked at the parents.”

Nursery nurse Valerie Thomas recalled she took a phone call from Child I’s mother who asked for an update from the first collapse.

She said: “I went into room 1 and said (Child I’s) mum was on the phone, not realising (Child I) was being resuscitated there.

“Lucy Letby said her parents should come in.”

The prosecution say the defendant made earlier bids to deliberately harm Child I on September 30, October 13 and 14.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the allegations.

The trial continues on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented