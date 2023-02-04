Kate shares a baby photo of her smiling with her father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kate shares a baby photo of her smiling with her father

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 10:55 am
Copyright in the photograph vests in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit The Middleton Family. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. The photographs shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales as a baby with her father Michael Middleton. The photo kickstarts the launch of a photo sharing campaign for Shaping Us which encourages people to think about their early childhoods and how the earliest years of their life shaped them as adults today (The Middleton Family/PA)
Copyright in the photograph vests in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit The Middleton Family. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. The photographs shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales as a baby with her father Michael Middleton. The photo kickstarts the launch of a photo sharing campaign for Shaping Us which encourages people to think about their early childhoods and how the earliest years of their life shaped them as adults today (The Middleton Family/PA)

The Princess of Wales has shared a family photograph of her as a baby, happily smiling and reaching to grab her father’s face.

The words “faces are a baby’s best toy” come with the treasured image along with the description “with Dad, by Mum”.

Kate, 41, who was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, is just a baby wearing a summer dress in the photograph with her father Michael Middleton that was taken by her mother Carole.

It was released after Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

A series of tweets, which she signed off with her name’s initial, C, read: “This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

This week Kate has said her early years campaign goes beyond “raising kids” and is also about “shaping our society” and creating a “more nurturing world”.

Shaping Us campaign
The Princess of Wales with radio presenter Roman Kemp, (Kensington Palace/PA)

Speaking to radio presenter Roman Kemp, Kate said highlighting the importance of early childhood was not about putting “extra pressure” on parents, but saying they needed “help reprioritising family life”.

The Shaping Us initiative, is a campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The campaign has the support of a number of famous people, including rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson.

Kate’s comments to Kemp were filmed last month in the grounds of the Hertfordshire home of the Capital FM presenter’s parents, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman.

The Royal Wedding
Michael Middleton walks his daughter, then known as Kate Middleton, down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey, London (Jon Bond/PA)

She tells the host of Capital’s breakfast show: “This isn’t just about raising kids.

“It’s about shaping our futures, shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Security dog used at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented