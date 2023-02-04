Victim of Met Police sex predator says she wants him to spend 40 years in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Victim of Met Police sex predator says she wants him to spend 40 years in jail

By Press Association
February 4, 2023, 10:18 pm
David Carrick was sacked from the Met Police (Herts Police)
David Carrick was sacked from the Met Police (Herts Police)

The first victim of sex predator police officer David Carrick to reveal her identity has said that she wants him to spend the next 40 years behind bars.

Darciane Nunes Da Silva, 43, waived her anonymity in an interview with the Sunday People as she believes that there are more victims of the former Metropolitan Police officer who have yet to come forward.

Ms Da Silva said was abused by Carrick while she was in a relationship with him.

She told the paper that he strangled and violently slapped her, controlled every part of her life, spied on her with hidden cameras, and punished her when she did not obey him by releasing his snakes from their enclosure.

Carrick served as a Met officer for 20 years before being unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

The 48-year-old was sacked from the force for gross misconduct after admitting 49 criminal charges – including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

He is due to be sentenced for the crimes at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Ms Da Silva said she does not believe that Carrick can ever change.

“I would like him to get 40 years in jail,” she said.

“I think that would be fair because I know some of his victims lost 20 years because of what he did. He needs to be punished.

“I don’t believe he can ever change and I worry that if he gets out he will hurt someone else.

“But I hope by then he will be so old he won’t be able to.”

She said that her abuse at the hands of Carrick left her “suicidal” and that she hopes her bravery in speaking out will inspire other women to come forward.

The Brazilian said that she first met Carrick at a pub in London after matching with him on a dating app.

She described him as initially seeming like the perfect man. However, she said he soon became aggressive and violent, controlling her diet and bed time, as well as forcing her to let him use handcuffs and sex toys on her.

“He knew how to manipulate me,” she told the Sunday People.

“He was always threatening me and telling me, ‘I’m a policeman and I’m going to deport you if you don’t do what I want’.”

She added that on two occasions he released snakes on the floor to terrify her.

“Twice as a punishment he released the snakes on our floor,” she said.

“I was on top of the sofa yelling and screaming.”

Ms Da Silva left Carrick in July 2020, and later reported him to the police in March 2021.

She alleges that she withdrew her complaint after initially getting no support.

However, she said she reopened it a month later at the request of the police after they told her that another victim had come forward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.
Five key points to Scotland's historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their side's fourth try.
England 23 Scotland 29: Scots win at Twickenham again through van der Merwe's crucial…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for

Editor's Picks

Most Commented