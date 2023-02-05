Woman who claims she took Harry’s virginity is ‘surprised’ he put it in book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman who claims she took Harry’s virginity is ‘surprised’ he put it in book

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 2:08 am
A woman claiming she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has come forward, saying they shared an interest in horses at the time (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman claiming she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has come forward, saying they shared an interest in horses at the time (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A woman who claims she is the person the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity to has told of her surprise that he included the detail in his book.

In his controversial memoir Spare, Harry recounted how he first had sex in a field behind a busy pub with an older woman.

Sasha Walpole, who has been interviewed by the Mail on Sunday, said she is that woman and is now telling the story in her own words.

The 40-year-old said she was only going public, having kept it a secret for two decades, because Harry wrote about the episode.

In a video interview she said: “I’ve kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn’t have put it in his book.”

She added: “I’m here to tell my story in my words. I am the lady that Prince Harry wrote about in his book who he lost his virginity to.”

Describing Harry as a “good friend” at the time and someone who was “a laugh”, she said they had shared an interest in horses and her first job as a groom had been at Highgrove.

Ms Walpole, now a digger driver, said a lot of people at the time in their circle of friends would have been aware of what had happened.

She said: “I’m surprised Harry put it in his book. It was such a long time ago, we were teenagers. It just doesn’t really seem a big deal to me because I’ve obviously known for so long.

“Nobody from back then would be surprised that it was me and Harry. A lot of people knew about it.”

Harry wrote a tell-all memoir and included details about how he had lost his virginity (James Manning/PA)
Harry wrote a tell-all memoir and included details about how he had lost his virginity (James Manning/PA)

She added: “Our lives have gone in different directions since then. If I seen (sic) him in the street I would like to think that we could go for a drink. We were really good friends back then and I wish him all the best.”

In the book, Harry described the event of losing his virginity as an “inglorious episode”.

He recounted how one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko, paid him a visit at the end of 2001 when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor, aged 16 or 17, and told the prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry wrote: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

The book reveals that the bodyguard was actually checking up on the young prince because his father, the then-Prince of Wales’s press office had been informed that a newspaper had evidence of him taking drugs, which Harry described as “all lies”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented