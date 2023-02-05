Legacy Bill ‘not the way to address Northern Ireland’s past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Legacy Bill ‘not the way to address Northern Ireland’s past’

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 11:30 am
The Bill is making its way through Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Bill is making its way through Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Government’s legacy Bill is not the way to deal with Northern Ireland’s past, commissioner for victims and survivors Ian Jeffers has said.

Mr Jeffers also called for a reconciliation process to be brought about on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament.

It has been almost universally opposed by victims’ groups, political parties and the Irish government over its proposals to provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles – as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body – and stop future court processes.

Chris Heaton-Harris visit to the US
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Days after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced a public inquiry into the 1998 Real IRA atrocity the Omagh bombing, Mr Jeffers paid tribute to the families who had campaigned for it.

But he said it was a sad thing for victims that the Omagh families who campaigned for a public inquiry effectively forced the Government to act by taking a case to the High Court.

In 2021, a High Court judge in Belfast recommended that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.

The announcement by Mr Heaton-Harris last week prompted calls from the families of those killed in the Provisional IRA’s bombing of two pubs in Birmingham in 1974 to also grant them a probe.

Mr Jeffers said the Government is looking at the Omagh bomb separately because it happened after the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and does not fall into the period covered by the proposed Bill.

“I think there is a concern among the victims’ groups with the legacy Bill now making its march through Parliament that it will get passed potentially, and they won’t have this opportunity to get effectively truth and justice, and that’s something we shouldn’t deny any of our victims,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics Northern Ireland programme.

“This is why the Government has said it will do Omagh because in effect it was after the date of the Good Friday Agreement so it has to be looked at separately, the legacy Bill wouldn’t take that.

“But the legacy Bill does close the route for justice particularly.”

Mr Jeffers said he shares the disappointment and anger of victims at the legacy Bill.

He said from the moment he took up the victims commissioner post last May, he has been campaigning for the Bill to be scrapped.

“But the Government has shown that it is determined to push the Bill through,” Mr Jeffers said.

“It is to some extent listening, it has taken on board some amendments, potentially, time will tell if they actually adopt those amendments to improve what is a terrible Bill.

“But we still stand by, along with many other groups, that the Bill should disappear tomorrow, it is not the way to solve the past here.

“The Government has had two election manifesto pledges where they would effectively introduce an amnesty for veterans, and that is part of this, without a doubt. They’d effectively remove the opportunity for prosecution for anybody in a Troubles-related offence, if they exchange information.

“That’s something that we fundamentally disagree with.”

He added: “I think the Government will try and push this through … that will then give us a further challenge of how, if, do we engage, are there legal challenges to be had if people don’t get the opportunity for justice, and we’ll have to see how that progresses.

“In the middle of this, remember there are victims. We’re 25 years into the marking of the Good Friday Agreement and we haven’t addressed the legacy of the past, and the Bill isn’t the way to do that.

“This has to be a negotiated thing, it can’t be a Bill that is just foisted upon victims and survivors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
The Bill is making its way through Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented