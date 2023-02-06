Epsom College asks for space after shocking deaths of school head and her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Epsom College asks for space after shocking deaths of school head and her family

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 2:13 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 7:37 am
The private school where the bodies of its head mistress and her family were found dead has pleaded for ‘time and space’ to process ‘these shocking events’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
The private school where the bodies of its head mistress and her family were found dead has pleaded for ‘time and space’ to process ‘these shocking events’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

The private school where the bodies of its headmistress and her family were found dead has pleaded for “time and space” to process “these shocking events”.

Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven, were found in the grounds of the school in the early hours of Sunday morning by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

In a statement late on Sunday evening, the elite school, which was named independent school of the year in 2022, asked for privacy as the school community grappled with the shocking news and the loss of its head.

Surrey Police Headquarters
Surrey Police officers were called to Epsom College by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at about 1.10am on Sunday morning (Alamy/PA)

“It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths of Emma Pattison, Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, and her husband George,” the school said.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.”

Surrey Police earlier confirmed that it was an isolated incident and there was no third-party involvement.

The school added: “The college is working with the police in what remains an ongoing investigation. We must now focus on the welfare and wellbeing of our pupils and staff, and work to ensure that they receive all the comfort, warmth and support required from the Epsom College community.”

The college concluded the statement by saying: “We ask that the public and the media respect the privacy of Emma’s family, and help us to prioritise the needs of our pupils.

“The news is heartbreaking and we need time and space to come together and process these shocking events. No further statement will be issued at this time.”

Police said the family’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers while an investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss.

“I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Inspector Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell’s borough commander, said: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.

“While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers and the local community.

“I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

Surrey Police said the three deaths have been reported to the coroner.

Dr Alastair Wells, chairman of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person. In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family.

“But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

Mrs Pattison became Epsom’s first female head in September 2022 after six years as headteacher of Croydon High School in south London.

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

Epsom College won the top prize at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2022, with judges calling it a “beacon of excellence”.

The school was also named the winner of the Student Wellbeing Award at the October ceremony thanks to its “whole-school approach to mental health and the wellbeing of both its staff and pupils”.

More than 850 boys and girls attend the school, which was founded in 1853, and its acting head has been listed as Paul Williams.

Mrs Pattison’s husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented