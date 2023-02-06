Colleagues pay tribute to headteacher found dead with daughter, 7, and husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colleagues pay tribute to headteacher found dead with daughter, 7, and husband

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 5:09 pm
Emma Pattison, her husband George and their daughter Lettie (John Wildgoose/Epsom College/PA)
Emma Pattison, her husband George and their daughter Lettie (John Wildgoose/Epsom College/PA)

Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.

Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.

Surrey Police have not disclosed the cause of their deaths but said they are confident that no-one else was involved.

Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), of which Croydon High School is part, said: “We are immensely shocked and saddened by the news about the death of Emma Pattison, her daughter Lettie and her husband George.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this time, as well as everyone at Croydon High School, and Epsom College, which Emma joined as head in September 2022.

“Emma was a much loved and respected member of the GDST community, as well as a talented head and teacher and a dear friend to many of us.

“She touched the lives of all of us with her energy, wisdom and kindness during her six years as head of Croydon High School and the school will always bear the legacy of her inspiring leadership.

“We are taking time to support staff and students at Croydon High School as well as everyone in the GDST family, and their wellbeing will be our priority in the coming days.”

Mrs Pattison, 45, was found with her husband and daughter at their home in the grounds of independent school Epsom College in the early hours of Sunday.

Police outside Epsom College
Police at Epsom College in Surrey on Monday (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

Local MP Chris Grayling called the deaths “an appalling tragedy”, adding: “I know everyone locally will be shocked about what has happened.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics attended the home but would give no further information.

Epsom College said on Twitter that staff and pupils would pay their respects to their “wonderful head” Mrs Pattison on Monday.

The school said: “The shocking and tragic news has now reached many about the death of our head, Emma Pattison. The College community will be coming together today to process the news, grieve and pay our respects to a wonderful head.

“We will be in close contact with Surrey Police over the coming weeks and months. We hope everyone will respect the privacy of Emma’s family at this time and allow the College’s pupils, staff and wider community the time and space necessary to come to terms with this loss.”

Police said the family’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and that the three deaths have been reported to the coroner.

Emma Pattison
Emma Pattison was found with her husband and daughter (John Wildgoose/Epsom College/PA)

Surrey police and crime commissioner Lisa Townsend said there will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

She added: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the awful incident at Epsom College at the weekend and I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those who lost their lives.

“These events will no doubt have a profound and lasting impact on both the staff and students at the college and the wider local community. My heart goes out to all those affected by this terrible and tragic incident.”

Mrs Pattison became Epsom’s first female head in September 2022 after six years as headteacher of Croydon High School in south London.

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

Dr Alastair Wells, chairman of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person. In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family.

“But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

Epsom College won the top prize at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2022, with judges calling it a “beacon of excellence”.

The school was also named the winner of the student wellbeing award at the October ceremony thanks to its “whole-school approach to mental health and the wellbeing of both its staff and pupils”.

More than 850 boys and girls attend the school, which was founded in 1853, and its acting head has been listed as Paul Williams.

A statement from HMC (The Heads’ Conference), which represents hundreds of leading private schools across the UK, said: “Everyone at HMC is devastated to hear of the awful news from Epsom College that we have lost Emma Pattison and her family.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are for Emma’s family and close friends as well as the Epsom College, Croydon High School and St John’s Leatherhead communities.”

Mrs Pattison’s husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.

