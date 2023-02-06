Woman arrested after three children, including baby, found with stab injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman arrested after three children, including baby, found with stab injuries

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 1:16 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 4:55 pm
Police at a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield (Kate Dickinson/PA)
Police at a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield (Kate Dickinson/PA)

A woman remains under arrest on suspicion of the attempted murder of three children who were found with “serious stab injuries”, police have said.

Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service.

A four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.

The three-month-old baby and the four-year-old girl are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

A 34-year-old woman was treated for injuries and remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of the homicide and major enquiry team (HMET), said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.

“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.

“Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.

“I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.”

Huddersfield incident
A police cordon near the property in Walpole Road (Kate Dickinson/PA)

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of Kirklees Police, said: “Reassurance patrols are taking place in the local area by officers from the Huddersfield neighbourhood policing team and will be continuing throughout the day as Kirklees officers work to support colleagues from HMET.”

One Walpole Road resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I just knew (the family) to say hi to – they seem like good people.”

Another neighbour said: “I don’t know the lady but I’ve seen her when I’ve been taking my kids to school and we’d greet each other, she’s good. I was very, very shocked.”

Neighbour Vincent Jones, 86, who has lived in the street for more than 40 years, said he was “shocked”.

“Anybody would be,” Mr Jones said. “I saw the ambulance out there and they were taking a woman away. The ambulance woke me up at about 8am.

“She was wrapped in blankets. There were loads of ambulances and police cars.”

Huddersfield incident
A police cordon near to a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield (Kate Dickinson/PA)

Mr Jones said he did not know the family well but had seen a woman and her small children coming and going in the street.

He said: “I saw them about, but not to have a conversation with. They would say hello and that’s it.

“I saw her running up and down with the two children and she had another one recently, about Christmas time.

“Let’s just hope they’re all right.”

Forensic officers in white protective clothing were seen coming in and out of the pebble-dashed, mid-terrace house.

But all the scenes-of-crime staff and police left the area by 3pm, after a cordon was removed, leaving just one officer at the blue front door of the property.

