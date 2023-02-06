Underwater specialists assisting search for missing Nicola Bulley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Underwater specialists assisting search for missing Nicola Bulley

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 1:41 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 2:41 pm
Peter Faulding (centre) chief executive and workers from private underwater search and recovery company, Specialist Group International, using a 18kHz side-scan sonar on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Peter Faulding (centre) chief executive and workers from private underwater search and recovery company, Specialist Group International, using a 18kHz side-scan sonar on the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Underwater search experts have arrived to help search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley who vanished on a dog walk at a riverside beauty spot.

Peter Faulding, the head of private diving team Specialist Group International, said he had spoken to Paul Ansell, the partner of Miss Bulley, 45, who went missing 10 days ago in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Mr Faulding said: “I mean, Paul’s extremely distraught.

“I’ve just spoken to him just now where we’re staying.

“And you know, my thoughts go out to the family and friends.

“It’s a very difficult time.

“I’m used to dealing with, you know, families of drowning victims.

“It’s a horrible thing to be going through not knowing where your loved one is.”

Ms Bulley’s family have asked for help after a police search of the River Wyre in Lancashire near where she went missing failed to turn up any trace.

Nicola Bulley missing
Peter Faulding (centre) of private underwater search and recovery company Specialist Group International (SGI), speaks to the media (Danny Lawson/PA)

She had dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school a week last Friday then went on her usual dog walk alongside the river.

Her phone, still connected to a Teams call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead, with the dog harness on the ground.

Police say they think she fell into the river possibly while dealing with an issue with her springer spaniel Willow.

Mr Faulding, said his team of experts and divers, based in Dorking, Surrey, which assists police forces in the south of England, would search a stretch of the river using specialist underwater sonar equipment, which he said has a “very high hit rate”.

Friends of Ms Bulley have questioned the police “theory” that she fell into the river, but Mr Faulding said Lancashire Police were “doing the right thing” and his job was to help them search.

He said: “The clear evidence is the phone was by the river, the harness, dog harness was by the river.

Nicola Bulley missing
Nicola Bulley (Family/PA)

“So, I think that’s their only clue at the moment and we’ve got to be able to eliminate this river, so we can either confirm or deny what’s in here today.”

Mr Faulding said his team would use high-tech sonar equipment to send images from underwater to a screen on a search boat.

He would first make a “rapid” search of a section of the river downstream from where Ms Bulley went missing.

He added: “So divers are here, divers will only go in the water if there is a target that needs, I mean, sometimes you can have a target.

“If a person is laying on their side, it can look like something else.

“So, you have to check everything and the beauty of this sonar allows us to actually measure the length of the target.”

Nicola Bulley missing
The search under way (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Bulley’s friend Emma White told BBC Breakfast: “Following the hypothesis of the police that Nicola was in the river, we need some evidence to back that up either way, and I feel Peter and his amazing bit of kit … is going to come and sweep the river bed and give us answers.”

Mr Faulding added: “If Nicola is in the river, I’m confident that we’ll find her.

“If she’s not in the river, then obviously we won’t find anything but we’re going to work our hardest, we’ll probably be working under darkness tonight for a while, and that’s my intention to help the family.​”

