Partner of missing Nicola Bulley says her two daughters ‘need her back’

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 5:41 pm
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on January 27 (Lancashire Police/PA)
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on January 27 (Lancashire Police/PA)

The partner of missing Nicola Bulley said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.

In a statement released through Lancashire Police, Paul Ansell, said: “It’s been 10 days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”

Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Mr Ansell continued: “This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

Nicola Bulley missing
Workers from private underwater search and recovery company Specialist Group International help in the search (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

“If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need.”

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “The team working on this investigation are completely dedicated and determined to find Nicola.

“As a mother myself, I can’t even begin to imagine what her two children are going through.

“Please be reassured that our sole focus is Nicola and that we are doing everything we can to find her.

Nicola Bulley missing
Nicola Bulley was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the river (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It is not possible to provide every piece of information to the public because to do so would detract from the investigation, but I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far and for the support provided to Nicola’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported and updated throughout.”

Ms Bulley had dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school and then went on her usual dog walk alongside the river.

Her phone, still connected to a Teams call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead, with the dog harness on the ground.

Police say they think she fell into the river.

