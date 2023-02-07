Labour: Government has ’10 days to act’ to avoid bus cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour: Government has ’10 days to act’ to avoid bus cuts

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 12:04 am
There are just '10 days to act' to avoid bus services being slashed across England, Labour has warned (Tony Smith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
There are just ’10 days to act’ to avoid bus services being slashed across England, Labour has warned (Tony Smith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

There are just “10 days to act” to avoid bus services being slashed across England, Labour has warned.

The Government’s current funding deal to keep services running despite the fall in demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic expires at the end of March.

But operators planning to cancel or change routes are required to give six weeks of notice, meaning they are keen for a new agreement to be secured by February 17.

Labour’s analysis, based on figures from the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), show more than 1,600 routes could be cut this spring, leaving England with fewer than 10,000 routes for the first time since records began in 2002.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said ‘the bus services communities depend on are stumbling from one crisis to the next’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 1,100 routes have been axed in the past year alone.

Labour is urging the Government to give operators “the certainty they need” on the future of the Bus Recovery Grant, and give communities more control over their bus routes and fares.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “The Conservatives are asleep at the wheel, risking the future of services (that) millions of passengers depend on.

“They have 10 days to act, or services could plunge to a record low.

“After 13 years of the Conservatives, the bus services communities depend on are stumbling from one crisis to the next.

“Labour will reform the broken bus system, giving communities control of their own bus routes and fares, and delivering the better bus services that passengers need.”

CPT chief executive Graham Vidler said: “Bus passengers face uncertainty because local authorities and operators are in limbo over keeping some services afloat if the Bus Recovery Grant is not replaced in April.

“Without a replacement, Government support for bus services next year is set to be over 20% lower in real terms than a decade previously.

“While operators and local authorities will work hard to protect vital services, a reduction of Government funding in April could lead to a nationwide 10-15% reduction in bus services.”

A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: “We’ve been driving the bus sector forward with £2 billion in support and invested £60 million to cap single tickets at £2, helping to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and maintain services.

“All Labour are offering is yet another unfunded spending commitment on top of the £45 billion of unfunded spending they’ve already announced this year.

“When will they learn that spending needs to be paid for, and not just put on the national credit card?”

