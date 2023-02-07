Tributes paid to fashion journalist Hilary Alexander following death at 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to fashion journalist Hilary Alexander following death at 77

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 2:01 am
Tributes paid to fashion journalist Hilary Alexander following death at 77 (PA)
Tributes paid to fashion journalist Hilary Alexander following death at 77 (PA)

David Furnish and Lorraine Kelly are among those remembering fashion journalist Hilary Alexander who has died at the age of 77.

The Daily Telegraph’s former fashion editor was described as “one of the brightest and kindest people in the business” and “always on top of her game”.

Alexander died on Sunday on her 77th birthday, as reported by the Telegraph.

Born in New Zealand, Alexander moved to the UK in 1982, writing for the Telegraph’s woman’s page.

She would stay at the publication for 26 years, becoming fashion editor in 1985 and fashion director in 2003.

Alexander was twice named journalist of the year at the British Fashion Awards, in 1997 and 2003 respectively.

Writing on Instagram, Furnish, who is married to Sir Elton John, wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of the great @hilaryalexanderobe.

“As Fashion Editor for the @telegraph, Hilary was one of the brightest and kindest people in the business.

“She was always so generous with the coverage she gave our @ejaf fundraiser White Tie & Tiara Ball. Condolences to her family and friends.”

Kelly, who worked with Alexander throughout her career, said: “This is desperately sad news.

“I loved having #hilaryalexander on the show – wise, kind and always on top of her game.”

Both the Telegraph and British Vogue posted lengthy obituary tributes to Alexander, hailing her as a “prolific reporter and writer who epitomised the fashion-loving, dizzy industry doyenne”.

Julia Robson, who was her deputy when she was fashion director at the Telegraph, said Alexander had reportedly been the first to coin the expression “supermodel”.

“Hilary, a self-confessed workaholic, was a blur of activity living a life dedicated to her craft,” she wrote for British Vogue.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Alexander received an OBE in the 2013 Birthday Honours for services to fashion journalism (PA)

Fellow broadcaster Shelagh Fogarty wrote: “Hilary was a great guest on air and went out of her way to help me when I saw a gorgeous dress in her reports on London Fashion Week.

“I wondered if I could afford it. She put me in touch with the young designer and it’s been my ‘go to’ ever since.”

Alexander received an OBE in the 2013 Birthday Honours for services to fashion journalism.

