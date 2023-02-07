Decision defended over charges for Jake Davison in incident year before shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Decision defended over charges for Jake Davison in incident year before shooting

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 3:52 pm
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth (PA)
A detective has defended her decision not to seek charges against gunman Jake Davison for assaulting two teenagers less than 12 months before he shot dead five people, an inquest heard.

The 22-year-old was under police investigation for assaulting a teenage boy and girl in a Plymouth park in September 2020, the inquest heard.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt reviewed the evidence compiled by a detective constable and referred Davison to the deferred prosecution Pathfinder scheme.

The inquest heard Davison rained down a volley of punches on the boy and slapped his female friend after being called a “fat c***” by another teenager.

The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The boy suffered injuries to his eyebrow, nose and lip during the incident, the inquest heard.

Ms Wyatt was questioned extensively on her decision to treat the incident as a battery rather than as assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), which would have seen it passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the victims, asked: “Do you now accept that your decision to treat this as a Section 39 offence was plainly wrong?”

Ms Wyatt, who was at the time a sergeant, replied: “No.”

The officer was also questioned about evidence supporting the assertion that the 16-year-old boy had lost consciousness during the attack, which would have favoured an ABH charge.

Mr Adamson asked: “Do you accept that the evidence clearly demonstrates that there had been a loss of consciousness?”

Ms Wyatt replied: “No. The CCTV does not show the loss of consciousness.”

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)
“Are you in effect trying to defend the indefensible because it means you were gatekeeping this case wrongly?,” Mr Adamson asked.

She replied: “I am trying to explain my rationale at the time.”

Ms Wyatt also denied the assertion she had favoured the lesser charge because it was “easier” and maintained the outcome would have remained the same even if she considered an ABH charge.

“Therefore, my disposal options would have remained the same with the same outcome and it would have not been charged to court,” she said.

The officer went on: “The tragedy has impacted me professionally and personally and I have reflected on whether I should or could have done anything differently.

“For that reason, I have forensically analysed my decision making.”

Fiona Barton KC, representing Devon and Cornwall Police, suggested the Covid-19 pandemic had a “serious and detrimental effect on the criminal justice system” to which the officer agreed.

Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
The barrister highlighted a letter from the National Police Chiefs Council in April 2020 which reminded officers to consider “out of court disposals” due to the impact of the pandemic but was not changing the public interest test.

Ms Barton asked: “Reducing the burden on the courts?”

Ms Wyatt replied: “That’s correct.”

Investigating officers did not know Davison held a firearms certificate because they did not recognise the “FC” marker on the police database and staff in the force’s firearms licensing unit were not informed of the two assaults until months later by a member of the Pathfinder team.

After being alerted to the assaults Davison’s certificate and shotgun were seized in December 2020 and handed back to him in July 2021 after he completed the Pathfinder programme.

Just weeks later Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in Keyham.

Ms Wyatt said she did not know Davison was a firearms certificate holder but said she did not think it would have changed her decision had she known.

“The reality is that if I had been informed he was a firearms certificate holder, I would have delayed any decision but I do not think I would have changed it,” she said.

“I would have asked the officer in the case to contact the firearms licensing unit to make them aware of the behaviour and let them decide whether to seize the weapon or not.”

