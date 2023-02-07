Biggest coin in Royal Mint’s history submitted for testing at Trial of the Pyx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biggest coin in Royal Mint’s history submitted for testing at Trial of the Pyx

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 4:19 pm
Coins are assessed at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London, during the Trial of the Pyx, a judicial ceremony to ensure that newly minted coins from the Royal Mint conform to their required specifications (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coins are assessed at Goldsmiths' Hall in London, during the Trial of the Pyx, a judicial ceremony to ensure that newly minted coins from the Royal Mint conform to their required specifications (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nearly 10,000 coins, including the biggest in the Royal Mint’s history, have been submitted for testing at a 700-year-old ceremony.

The Trial of the Pyx aims to protects consumers by upholding the quality of coinage through rigorous testing.

The process ensures the coins produced by the Royal Mint meet standards of precision, accuracy and craftsmanship.

The Trial of the Pyx
A 15kg coin produced to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)

This year’s Trial of the Pyx marked a significant moment in history, with the submission of the biggest coin created by the Royal Mint – a 15kg piece created in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – as well as the first official UK coins bearing King Charles III’s official portrait.

It was the first time in several decades that coins bearing the effigies of two monarchs were tested at the same time.

Samples of all new coins struck by the Royal Mint – both currency and commemorative – are submitted to the Trial of the Pyx each year.

The Trial of the Pyx
Coins are assessed at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

They are rigorously checked for fineness and quality by an independent jury of Goldsmiths’ Company members, before further scientific analysis by the Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office.

Anne Jessopp, deputy master and chief executive of the Royal Mint, said: “This year’s Trial of the Pyx is particularly poignant, as coins bearing two monarchs, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, are submitted to the trial for the first time in decades.

“As the Royal Mint, we have an official duty to strike every coin for every British monarch and have done so since Alfred the Great.”

The Trial of the Pyx
The Trial of the Pyx (Aaron Chown/PA)

Graeme Smith, the King’s assay master at the Royal Mint, said: “It is an honour to be a part of one of the UK’s oldest judicial ceremonies, testing the quality and authenticity of the nation’s coinage.”

Lord Bridges, prime warden of the Goldsmiths’ Company, said: “It is the proud duty of the Goldsmiths’ Company to test both the coins found in piggybanks, pockets and purses, along with the spectacular precious metal masterpieces that are the reserve of collectors.

“Protecting consumers by ensuring the integrity of their coinage is a responsibility that we have held for more than 700 years.

“In a landmark year, where coins that both celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service and welcome His Majesty King Charles III to the throne have been submitted, we are reminded of both the importance of the history and heritage of this ceremony, and its ongoing relevance in the modern world.”

