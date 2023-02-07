Harry shares support for WellChild families in first charity video since memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Harry shares support for WellChild families in first charity video since memoir

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 6:09 pm
Harry in the WellChild video (WellChild/PA)
Harry in the WellChild video (WellChild/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has highlighted the “tremendous pressure” the cost-of-living crisis is putting on families caring for children who rely on life-saving equipment.

In his first UK charity video since the release of his controversial tell-all memoir Spare, Harry recorded a message for the charity WellChild.

The duke spoke of the “immense challenges” facing families looking after youngsters with complex medical needs, and praised their “resilience and fortitude”.

As he called for nominations for the annual WellChild Awards, he hailed carers, doctors, nurses and teachers for the “life-changing support” they give to seriously ill children across the UK.

Harry said in the footage released on Tuesday: “WellChild… creates a network of support for families who are facing countless medical, logistical and mental health challenges, compounded by a cost-of-living crisis that adds tremendous pressure in caring for their children who are dependent on life-saving equipment.

“And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the carers and health professionals, doctors, nurses, teachers, play specialists and many more, who are part of the WellChild family as well.

“They deliver life-changing support each and every day.

“Despite facing immense challenges, WellChild families continue to display a resilience and fortitude that is nothing short of inspiring.”

The duke, dressed in a pale blue open-necked shirt, appeared to be wearing the necklace he accused the Prince of Wales of ripping – claiming in his book that William physically attacked him.

Archewell
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Harry alleged William knocked him to the floor at Harry’s then home Nottingham Cottage after calling the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The ghost-written autobiography – which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began – laid bare Harry’s frustrations with his family.

He claimed the King put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales, and that the Queen Consort sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

The video, which was recorded recently, appears to show Harry standing outside and looking relaxed as he delivers his message.

The duke lives in California after moving to the US in 2020.

Harry remained patron of WellChild, a role he has held for more than 15 years, when he stepped down from the working monarchy.

WellChild Awards – London
The Duke of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards in 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said he was looking forward to meeting the award winners later in the year, which suggested he will make a return to the UK for the annual award ceremony.

“Each year, I so look forward to meeting with the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity,” he said.

It has not been confirmed yet whether Harry will be invited to or attend his father’s coronation in May.

The duke has revealed he has enough material for two books, but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented