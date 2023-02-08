PM pressed for urgent implementation of Daithi’s Law on organ donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM pressed for urgent implementation of Daithi’s Law on organ donation

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 12:05 am
Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been asked to help in the urgent implementation of Daithi’s Law to reform organ donation legislation for Northern Ireland.

Wednesday marks one year since the Stormont Assembly passed the opt-out donation system.

However secondary legislation is required to implement it, which cannot be approved at Stormont due to the political stalemate.

The law was inspired by six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, who has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

Daithi’s Law
Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann and mother Seph Ni Mheallain on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

His family has tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

Daithi’s father, Mairtin MacGabhann, said they are bitterly disappointed by the delay to the legislation.

“This day last year, we celebrated the day when politics worked. A year later and we are bitterly disappointed that Daithi’s Law will possibly be delayed due to politics not working,” he said.

“We are doing everything possible to fight the delay of Daithi’s Law and are hopeful that the Secretary of State and our MPs in Westminster can still get it over the line in time for spring 2023.”

Mr MacGabhann said his son’s health has been slowly been declining, describing a worrying time for his family.

“Daithi still remains stable, but we are on our way to Newcastle today for Daithi to undergo a cardiac procedure to give us more answers,” he said.

“It is a very worrying time for our family, but we are hopeful to be home by the weekend, where Daithi can continue his journey on the waiting list for the gift of life.”

The head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney, said it is vital the new law is fully implemented as matter of urgency in order to save lives.

He said the charity’s UK chief executive, Dr Charmaine Griffiths, has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking his government do all it can to get this across the line and implemented in spring 2023 as planned.

“Twelve months ago, the MacGabhann family, the Donate4Daithi campaign, the organ donation and transplant community and the wider public celebrated this important legislation passing the final consideration stage at the Assembly,” he said.

“It was a great moment and a triumph for Mairtin, Seph and of course, Daithi. It came after a long period of tireless and inspirational campaigning by so many.

“We didn’t think then that one year one we would once again be campaigning for this vital legislation to be implemented. Once again, there is widespread support for Daithi’s Law to be implemented and a real desire to get this across the line.

“We in the BHF are fully behind the campaign to see this legislation in place in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We all hope to see this law implemented by the spring as planned and I share their frustration that the political impasse in Northern Ireland is causing unnecessary delays to life-saving legislation.

“The quickest and simplest way to resolve the issue is if the Northern Ireland parties urgently get back to the Executive and govern in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland.”

