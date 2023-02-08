Sussexes to be questioned in US defamation suit brought by Meghan’s half-sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sussexes to be questioned in US defamation suit brought by Meghan’s half-sister

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 1:17 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 9:19 am
Sussexes to be deposed in US defamation suit brought by Meghan’s half-sister (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sussexes to be deposed in US defamation suit brought by Meghan’s half-sister (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be questioned as part of a US defamation case brought by Meghan’s half-sister, after a motion to block the testimonies was denied by a judge.

Samantha Markle is suing the duchess for “defamation and injurious falsehood” following the couple’s high-profile tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In a filing submitted in March last year, Samantha Markle claimed that “demonstrably false and malicious statements” were made by Meghan to a “worldwide audience”.

Review of the Year 2022
Meghan’s motion to block their depositions in the case, filed by Samantha Markle, was denied by a judge on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess previously filed a motion to stop depositions in the case from taking place, but this was dismissed by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell on Tuesday.

A deposition is a formal statement of evidence in the US that is typically taken out of court and by an authorised officer of the court.

“Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the court does not impose a stay,” the documents, obtained by the PA news agency, stated.

“Defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion.”

In their joint interview with US talk show host Winfrey in March 2021, Harry and Meghan spoke about both their families and made a series of allegations about the royal family.

Samantha Markle’s original complaint, also obtained by PA, stated that the comments made by the Sussexes during the interview had reached “roughly 50 million people in 17 countries”.

In the filing she alleged she was defamed by Meghan in the interview when the duchess “falsely and maliciously” said that she was “an only child”.

“Plaintiff – who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair – brings this action for defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience, including roughly 50 million people in 17 countries who watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with the defendant, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry of England,” the filing stated.

“Meghan – who was featured with Prince Harry on the cover of Time Magazine’s annual feature on ‘The World’s Most Influential People’ – published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy plaintiff’s reputation and which have subjected plaintiff to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.”

Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War
Samantha Markle is suing the Duchess of Sussex for ‘defamation and injurious falsehood’ following Meghan and Harry’s high-profile tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 (Channel 5/PA)

The filing also added that Meghan had used “the powerful resources of the royal family’s public relations operation” to disseminate and spread “lies worldwide” about Samantha Markle and their father, Thomas Markle.

“Defendant orchestrated the campaign to defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative,” the filing stated.

“(It was) a premeditated campaign to destroy their reputation and credibility so they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the Defendant.”

The planned depositions follow the Sussexes’ explosive Netflix series and the publication of Harry’s memoir last month.

