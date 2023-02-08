‘Mindless’ and ‘ugly’ vandalism of 5,000-year-old Stone of Destiny condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Mindless’ and ‘ugly’ vandalism of 5,000-year-old Stone of Destiny condemned

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 12:50 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 12:56 pm
Members of the public look at graffiti on the Lia Fail standing stone, which is also known as the Stone of Destiny, on the Hill of Tara near Skryne in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)
Members of the public look at graffiti on the Lia Fail standing stone, which is also known as the Stone of Destiny, on the Hill of Tara near Skryne in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

The vandalism of a 5,000-year-old Irish monument has been condemned by a heritage group as “mindless” and “ugly”.

The Lia Fail standing stone, located on the Hill of Tara in Co Meath, served as the coronation stone where all the high kings of Ireland were crowned up to the year 500.

On Tuesday, Gardai received a report of criminal damage done to the Lia Fail, which can be translated from old Irish to mean ‘stone of destiny’.

The word “fake” has been spray-painted in capital letters on all four sides of the granite monument.

Members of the National Monuments Service and the Office of Public Works attended the scene on Wednesday morning.

Workers were seen using a steam cleaner to slowly clear off the graffiti under the supervision of representatives of the National Monuments Service.

Lia Fail standing stone vandalised
A worker from the office of public works begin the clean up of graffiti on the Lia Fail standing stone, which is also known as the Stone of Destiny, on the Hill of Tara near Skryne in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

“It’s understood graffiti damage was caused to the stone sometime between Monday evening, February 6 and Tuesday morning, February 7,” Gardai said in a statement.

“Gardai at Navan have commenced an investigation and are appealing for information.”

Ian Lumley of the heritage organisation An Taisce told the PA news agency that what happened on Tara was “probably the worst example yet of this increasing vandalism and mindless use of spray stuff”.

“It’s already infesting our towns and cities, but this is attacking a monument of huge historical and mythological significance to one of the things that unify us – our ancient Irish culture that is part of our national identity.”

Mr Lumley said that vandalism of historic buildings and heritage monuments with aerosols was becoming more frequent.

Lia Fail standing stone vandalised
A worker from the office of public works films the graffiti on the Lia Fail standing stone (Niall Carson/PA)

“We’re seeing it’s an absolute scourge in our cities and larger towns on historic things, particularly when you get a stone like granite – once it’s sprayed with these horrible aerosols, it’s much more difficult to remove.

“You need expensive elaborate chemical treatment, you’ve got to make sure if you’re dealing with an historic piece of sculpture or stonework, that in cleaning off the vandalism paint that you don’t damage the stone or the monument in the process.”

He added: “It’s not just archaeological, historic monuments being targeted, there’s increasing concern about graveyards and cemeteries.

“There been some very unpleasant cases of gravestones; these would be tombs in graveyards in active use by their family members.

“Imagine the shock of going to visit the grave of your mother on her funeral anniversary and find it sprayed.”

He suggested that the sale of aerosol spray cans should be limited to tackle what he called the “ugly, ignorant”, “mindless vandalism” that is “a pain in the neck” to remove.

“There’s also a problem that this stuff is too easily available, these aerosol spray cans, which are being sold far too easily to people that a lot of the retailers must know they’re not using them to do restoration of a metal body, a motorcycle or whatever may be a legitimate use for them.

“There’s clearly a massive amount of this stuff being being sold over the counter.

“We should learn from this,” he added.

“This isn’t just about Tara, Ireland is blessed and enriched with a great legacy of monuments, from ancient tombs to medieval churches to more ordinary, more recent things that we need to protect and care for and be more vigilant, and within communities, do our best to clamp down on this sort of vandalism.”

