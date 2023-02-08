Princess of Wales hails ‘incredible’ Polar Preet during school visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Princess of Wales hails ‘incredible’ Polar Preet during school visit

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 2:52 pm
Kate told Captain Preet Chandi that she had ‘inspired so many people’ with her polar expedition (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Kate told Captain Preet Chandi that she had ‘inspired so many people’ with her polar expedition (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Princess of Wales has praised Captain Preet Chandi’s “incredible” polar expedition following the Army officer’s record-breaking trip to Antarctica.

Kate visited Landau Forte College in Capt Chandi’s home city of Derby on Wednesday, just days after the 34-year-old, dubbed Polar Preet, returned to the UK.

During her trip, Capt Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo polar expedition, covering 922 miles (1,484km) in 70 days and 16 hours.

Kate became a patron of the challenge at the end of October, something Capt Chandi described as an “absolute privilege”, with the two women speaking on the phone prior to her departure in November.

Speaking about the feat, the princess said: “I just think it’s incredible, what you’ve been able to achieve.

“Being by yourself… as humans we are meant to connect and be with each other, and being on your own all that time is really challenging.”

Royal visit to Derby
The Princess of Wales greets Captain Preet Chandi during a visit to Landau Forte College in Derby (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Kate has long been an advocate of outdoor activities and is joint president of the Scouts.

While at the school, she attempted to pull two tyres attached to a harness, which weighed 44lb (20kg) each, and which Capt Chandi pulled along Derby’s roads during her three-year training period to simulate the weight of her sledge.

Speaking to pupils, Kate said: “(Capt Chandi) has been a huge inspiration to me and it’s been great to see her journey and what she has been able to achieve in the year she has been working towards this incredible goal.

“I really hope it inspires you all to believe in yourself, to push boundaries and to really work on your own resilience because there are such strong messages that really help support your emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Royal visit to Derby
The Princess of Wales attempts to pull the tyres Captain Preet Chandi used for training (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Polar Preet beat the previous world record of 907 miles (1,459km), set in 2015 by fellow soldier Henry Worsley, a retired lieutenant colonel.

She skied for up to 15 hours a day on as little as five hours of sleep, pulling her kit and supplies – which weighed around 19 stone (120kg) – through winds of up to 60mph and in temperatures as low as minus 30C.

She said: “Physically it was very difficult, but mentally it was a whole different ball game.

“When you’re looking into nothingness, it was tough to keep going.

“It was hard, it was cold, it was frustrating, but I thought about the ‘why’ and that helped me.”

The achievement marked the second time Capt Chandi had been to the continent, after becoming the first woman of colour to embark on a solo expedition when she completed a 700-mile (1,127km) ski to the South Pole in 40 days in January last year.

She completed the challenge while on a period of leave from her Army role, having joined the Army Reserves at the age of 19 and the regular Army at 27.

She is now based in Buckinghamshire, working as a physiotherapist at a regional rehabilitation unit, helping injured soldiers with training and rehabilitation, and is set to resume work in April.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £11,000, half of which will go to an “adventure grant” for women carrying out “unique challenges”, while the other half will go towards Capt Chandi’s next expedition.

Asked what her next challenge will be, she said: “It doesn’t have to be bigger. For me, it’s about how I can involve people.

“I took leave to do this so I need to go back to my job in my full-time role and manage that as well, but I’m sure there will be something.”

Capt Chandi finished her trip around 100 miles, or 160km, short of her original destination, the Reedy Glacier, after setting off from the Hercules Inlet (Preet Chandi/PA)
Captain Preet Chandi finished her trip about 100 miles (160km) short of her original destination, the Reedy Glacier, after setting off from the Hercules Inlet (Preet Chandi/PA)

The princess and Capt Chandi were welcomed to the school by Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire.

The two women gave talks to several girls from the school, before presenting an award to Year 10 pupil Simrat Soggi, one of 11 winners of a national competition to design a logo that could feature on Polar Preet’s sledge (pulk) for much of her expedition.

They also then spoke to Year 11, 12 and 13 pupils about the importance of mental wellbeing and resilience, where Kate, wearing white Veja trainers, a white jacket and blue trousers, said “It is great that you are talking about mental health” as “it was not always like that”.

Jasmine Dhnota, a 17-year-old Year 13 pupil who took part in the discussion, said: “It was surreal, it was incredible, it was so inspiring, and what they had to talk about with mental health really hit home.

“Personally, struggling with it after Covid, it was so inspiring.”

Wiktoria Narusz, who is the same age, said: “It was so inspiring seeing Captain Preet come and talk about how she really had to overcome all those downs she had during her expedition and really show her resilience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Camphill School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Camphill School aims to be part of solution in 'growing crisis' of residential care…
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented