Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 4:02 pm
Chronic fatigue syndrome is associated with distinct changes in gut bacteria (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Chronic fatigue syndrome is associated with distinct changes in gut bacteria (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Patients recently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome have reduced levels of certain types of gut bacteria that support digestive health, research suggests.

Scientists in the US have also found that patients living with the condition, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), for 10 years or longer have differences in blood metabolites – substances made or used when the body breaks down food – compared to those without the disease.

The researchers said their work, published in two separate papers in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, only shows a “correlation, not causation, between these microbiome changes and ME/CFS”.

Julia Oh, an associate professor at the Jackson Laboratory in the US and senior author of one of the two papers, said: “These findings are the prelude to many other mechanistic experiments that we hope to do to understand more about ME/CFS and its underlying causes.”

ME/CFS is usually a long-term condition with a wide range of symptoms, the most common one being extreme tiredness.

This condition can affect anyone, including children, but is more common in women, and tends to develop between the sufferer’s mid-20s and mid-40s.

It is estimated there are more than 250,000 people in England and Wales with ME/CFS.

While there is currently no cure for the disease, there are treatments that may help manage the condition.

For the study, the researchers used a technique known as shotgun metagenomics sequencing, which allowed them to sample all the genes in all the organisms found in a complex environment, such as the gut microbiome.

The scientists focused on 74 patients with “short-term” ME/CFS – diagnosed in the previous four years, and 75 “long-term” patients – with symptoms for more than 10 years.

The researchers analysed their stool and blood samples and compared these to the samples taken from 79 healthy volunteers.

Among patients who were recently diagnosed with the disease, the researchers found reduced levels of bacteria in the gut that produce butyrate – a key nutrient aiding digestive health.

Butyrate also is the main energy source for colon cells and has other health benefits, such as supporting the immune system.

In contrast, the researchers found that those with long-term disease had gut bacteria that had re-established and were more similar to the healthy controls.

But those participants had accumulated a number of changes in the metabolites in their blood plasma, including many of those related to the immune system, they added.

Patients with long-term ME/CFS were also found to have differences in levels of certain types of immune cells compared with the healthy controls.

The experts said further research is needed to provide direct evidence that gut bacteria influence chronic symptom presentation.

Commenting on the study, Professor Chris Ponting, principal investigator at the MRC Human Genetics Unit, Institute of Genetics and Cancer and Investigator on the DecodeME project, University of Edinburgh, said: “The two microbiome studies are large in scale and ambition, seeking to link changes in gut bacteria to the terrible symptoms experienced by millions of people with ME/CFS worldwide.

“As the authors themselves note, they’re unable to tell whether any bacterial changes cause, or else are downstream consequences of, ME/CFS.

“This crucial question deserves future experiments that perturb these bacteria in predictable and long-lasting ways.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented