New planet ring system discovered in our Solar System

Astronomers have discovered a new ring system in our Solar System.

The ring system is around a newly discovered dwarf planet, named Quaoar, which is around half the size of Pluto and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune.

Researchers say it orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems, calling into question current theories of how ring systems are formed.

The discovery was made by an international team of astronomers using HiPERCAM – an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by scientists at the University of Sheffield.

It is mounted on the world’s largest optical telescope, the 10.4 metre diameter Gran Telescopio Canarias on La Palma.

Because the rings are too faint to see directly in an image, the discovery was made by observing an occultation – when the light from a background star was blocked by Quaoar as it orbits the Sun.

Although the event lasted less than a minute, it was unexpectedly preceded and followed by two dips in light, indicative of a ring system around Quaoar.

Ring systems are relatively rare in the Solar System, and as well as those around Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, only two minor planets possess rings – Chariklo and Haumea.

All of the previously known ring systems are able to survive because they orbit close to the parent body.

According to the astronomers, what makes the ring system around Quaoar remarkable is that it lies at a distance of over seven planetary radii – twice as far out as what was previously thought to be the maximum limit, which is the outer limits of where ring systems were thought to be able to survive.

Therefore the discovery has forced a rethink on theories of ring formation.

Professor Vik Dhillon, co-author of the study from the University of Sheffield’s department of physics and astronomy, said: “It was unexpected to discover this new ring system in our Solar System, and it was doubly unexpected to find the rings so far out from Quaoar, challenging our previous notions of how such rings form.

“The use of our high-speed camera – HiPERCAM – was key to this discovery as the event lasted less than one minute and the rings are too small and faint to see in a direct image.

“Everyone learns about Saturn’s magnificent rings when they’re a child, so hopefully this new finding will provide further insight into how they came to be.”

The study, published in Nature, involved 59 academics from all over the world and was partly funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council, and included six UK universities – Sheffield, Edinburgh, St Andrews, Warwick, Birmingham, and the Open University.