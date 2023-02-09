What the papers say – February 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Ukrainian president’s visit to the UK dominates Thursday’s papers as No 10 investigates which warplanes it could supply to Kyiv.

Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times all lead with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for “wings of freedom” to fight Russia.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 UK-RAINE 🔴 Zelenksy meets the King on historic visit to thank Britain 🔴 He makes a plea for fighter jets and praises Boris' support#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GIJI1QTk4h — Metro (@MetroUK) February 8, 2023

Thursday's front page: UK warns Putin: we may send fighter jets to protect Ukraine#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4bghzzgKEB — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 8, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Give us wings for freedom'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/wJlVNxRzzZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2023

Tomorrow's front page: Boris urges Sunak to give Ukraine fighter jets as Zelensky pleas for 'wings of freedom' #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VosXIJJm91 pic.twitter.com/zsyDPVtSKa — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 8, 2023

The story also features on the fronts of The Independent, the Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Mirror and The Guardian.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Historic handshake that could send British jets to Ukraine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iPqgJOQnC5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2023

MAIL: Now give him wings he needs for freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hcgA8leYea — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2023

THE SUN: Thanks for the tea….Now give Me Your Jets #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PIWD39iNIU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2023

MIRROR: Give us your wings of Freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iOyZ4yyych — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 8, 2023

Guardian front page, Thursday 9 February 2023 – ‘Give us wings’: Zelenskiy calls for UK fighter jets in historic address pic.twitter.com/6OSMOk4ESo — The Guardian (@guardian) February 9, 2023

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose empire is under pressure over fraud allegations, repaid a 1.1 billion dollar share-backed loan last week after facing a margin call of more than 500 million dollars.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 9 February https://t.co/oNZ8A3YLHb pic.twitter.com/VDYmJq7jWX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 8, 2023

And the Daily Star says some “useless MPs” have declared they should be handed a “medal of service” and a six-figure payout when they leave office.