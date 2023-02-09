Police given power to break up groups causing nuisance in Nicola Bulley village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police given power to break up groups causing nuisance in Nicola Bulley village

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 3:12 pm
Police community support officers in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police community support officers in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have been given the power to break up groups causing a nuisance in the Lancashire village where Nicola Bulley vanished amid reports of people coming into St Michael’s on Wyre and filming properties for use on social media.

The dispersal order was granted as the focus of the huge search for the missing mother of two shifted towards the sea.

Lancashire Police said the order was issued on Wednesday night after reports that people had come to the village from outside the county to film.

The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley (Family handout/PA)

Police said two dispersal notices were issued and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour as the force warned it will not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage.

Officers had previously warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find Ms Bulley.

Lancashire Police also said they are looking into a number of “grossly offensive” comments being made on social media and may take legal action “where appropriate”.

Ms Bulley’s disappearance has prompted lurid comment on social media and a steady stream of individuals have appeared in the village, often filming police activity around the area where she disappeared.

Meanwhile police search teams were on Thursday spotted on the River Wyre, miles from where Ms Bulley first went missing 14 days ago.

A dinghy with two officers on board could be seen on the water, as the focus of the massive search shifted from where she vanished to farther downstream, towards where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay.

An orange rescue boat was also spotted appearing to do sweeps of the river off Knott End-on-Sea, at the mouth of the bay, around 10 miles downstream from where the 45-year-old vanished on January 27.

The mortgage adviser had dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then took Willow, her springer spaniel, for a walk alongside the River Wyre.

Nicola Bulley missing
The bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone was found, on the banks of the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police believe she fell in while on the walk, leaving her phone on a bench, still connected to a work call.

Lancashire Police have dismissed any suggestion Ms Bulley is a victim of crime and say the scale of the missing person inquiry is “unprecedented”, involving 40 detectives and following 500 lines of inquiry.

Multiple searches of the “hot-spot” area near the bench, the suspected “entry point” of where Ms Bulley went into the water, have been conducted by police divers and underwater search experts.

Ms Bulley’s family called in help from Peter Faulding, of Specialist Group International, but after a three-day search earlier this week, no trace of Ms Bulley was found.

Mr Faulding said his searches confirmed Ms Bulley was not in the section of river searched by his team and police divers, but described himself as “baffled” after ending his fruitless search.

Lancashire Police say that though their presence around where Ms Bulley disappeared would be less visible on Thursday this did not mean a scaling back of the search but a shift in focus to further downstream in the area of the river where it becomes tidal and out towards the sea.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has described the “perpetual hell” the family is suffering as they await news, with her daughters asking: “Where’s Mummy?”

