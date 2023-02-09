Appeal court increases prison sentence for father who fatally shook baby son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Appeal court increases prison sentence for father who fatally shook baby son

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 3:22 pm
Matthew Banks case was heard at the Court of Appeal (PA)
Matthew Banks case was heard at the Court of Appeal (PA)

A father jailed for manslaughter after fatally shaking his four-week-old son has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Matthew Banks, then 34, was jailed for three years and eight months in October 2022 after admitting causing the death of Leo Banks.

Winchester Crown Court previously heard Banks had “forcefully” shaken his son in December 2017, causing a “constellation of serious injuries” before his death 26 months later.

Banks’ sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme by the Solicitor General, who claimed his prison term was too low.

On Thursday, judges at the Court of Appeal in London increased Banks’ sentence to five years and four months.

Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, told the hearing: “This was a forceful shaking of a four-week-old baby by his father. A forceful shaking of a four-week-old baby involves an unlawful act which carried a high risk of really serious harm which ought to have been obvious to the offender.

“That is a conclusion that the judge should have been driven to by those facts.”

The court was told Banks, previously from Chichester, West Sussex, had shaken Leo during the night while the boy’s mother slept, later claiming the baby had been crying “hysterically”.

Mr Little said the relationship between Banks and Leo should be taken into account as aggravating his crime.

“The aggravating features here outweigh the mitigating features rather than the converse,” the barrister said.

“The fact that it was the father should count,” he concluded.

Rebecca Upton, for Banks – who attended the hearing via videolink from HMP Dartmoor – said the sentencing judge was right to give the sentence she did.

She said: “The exercise of the judgment by Mrs Justice Cutts should not be interfered with. The tragic facts of this case were fully considered and reflected by her.

“This is a case where the prosecution in the court below set out fully the facts of this case in detail in two notes, and their submission with regard to both categorisation and the aggravating and mitigating features.”

Ms Upton highlighted the delays Banks had faced, noting there were two years between the incident and Leo’s death and a further two years before he faced criminal proceedings.

“Leo had died two years before he was asked to attend court,” adding this was “significant mitigation”.

Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Cotter and Sir Nigel Davis, said part of Leo’s life had been “blighted” by the injuries Banks had caused.

“The injuries inflicted by the offender resulted in a period of more than two years where Leo was seriously ill and was in and out of hospital,” he said.

Lord Justice Holroyde said Banks’ sentence “was not only lenient but unduly so”.

He continued: “We accept that there were a number of mitigating factors… but with respect to the judge, we cannot agree these factors outweighed the serious aggravating features.”

Banks will now be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
2
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Mac Macrae welcomed a new report into Moray's roads. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland
Laptop which screen says 'Unable to connect, try again' with a big red X in the middle
Bridge of Don residents using 'excessive mobile data' as Sky Fibre broadband access on…
German naval gun
Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be…
Camphill School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Camphill School aims to be part of solution in 'growing crisis' of residential care…
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented